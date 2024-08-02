عربي


8/2/2024 11:45:58 AM

French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,473,764,980.00
Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense
92000 Nanterre – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF voting RIGHTS
AS OF 31 JULY 2024

Total number of shares 589,505,992
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock) 		589,505,992
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock) 572 239 910

This disclosure is on VINCI web site
(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company's capital).

