Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights As Of 31 July 2024
Date
8/2/2024 11:45:58 AM
French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,473,764,980.00
Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense
92000 Nanterre – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF voting RIGHTS
AS OF 31 JULY 2024
| Total number of shares
| 589,505,992
| Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)
| 589,505,992
| Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)
| 572 239 910
This disclosure is on VINCI web site
(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company's capital).
