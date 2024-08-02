(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cystic fibrosis (CF) is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in gene therapy, drug development, and improved diagnostic techniques. Pune, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cystic Fibrosis Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider Report, The Cystic Fibrosis Market size was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 10.85 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 6.83% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” An increase in cystic fibrosis cases combined with an expanding awareness regarding the disease is expected to drive market growth. In addition, the introduction of novel therapies and research pipeline is also forecasted to drive cystic fibrosis market growth as well as increase in healthcare spending. Furthermore, innovations in gene therapy techniques along with the regulatory clearance and requirement for addressing associated conditions such as respiratory tract infection, haemoptysis, persistent coughs or collapsed lungs are aiding market growth. In addition, the availability of disease-modifying agents and earlier diagnosis would drive market in future as well. In addition, healthcare accessibility and the deployment of expensive therapeutic drugs will continue to drive market growth. Cystic Fibrosis pharmacotherapy boom led to market expansion. A robust pipeline of treatments from big pharma has been spurring numerous new CFTR modulators to fix these protein anomalies. Patients have been benefited from these therapies, and their outcomes drastically improved with medications like Ivacaftor/Lumacaftor further fuelling market growth. The Therapeutics Lab at the CF Foundation is focused on finding cures and treatments for cystic fibrosis, particularly rare mutations. The lab is taking its studies further by investigating cell therapy, where healthy lung cells are implanted in the lungs. The lab is currently working on several parallel projects, and it will help expedite the work if industry researchers bring their CF biology and screening specialists to collaborate with them.





Allergan plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pharmaxis Ltd

Mylan N.V

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

AbbVie Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc. Other Players Cystic fibrosis is an accelerating market with high prevalence , 40,000 patients in the United States and an estimated 105000 diagnosed cases worldwide across 94 countries. Approximately 1,000 new cases are diagnosed each year with more than 75% of persons developing symptoms by 2 years of age. Almost 80 percent of people with cystic fibrosis in the United States are over 18 years old providing evidence that adult care and quality improvement opportunities remain paramount.

A significant number 296 studies of Phase 3 and 4 cystic fibrosis clinical trials are underway, as reported by

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 6.02 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 10.85 Bn CAGR CAGR of 6.83% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Advancements in CFTR modulator therapies, increasing disease awareness, and improving access to care

According to a recent news article of May 2024 demonstrate that the supply chain of cystic fibrosis market has faced considerable disruptions. Approximately 6,000 pharmacies in England - a staggering 90% reported significant medicine supply issues during the past year, including those involving cystic fibrosis treatments. Data from drug companies supports this trend, which have notified the government of possible supply issues. This figure is twice as high compared to the 2020 total of just 648 international alerts, suggesting that there has been a significant rise in such concerns over three years. The increased presence of supply chain disruptions thus presents a major problem for the cystic fibrosis market, emphasizing that these matters must be addressed by all stakeholders to maintain an effective and reliable flow of cystic fibrosis drugs.

Gene therapy for cystic fibrosis involves inserting a healthy copy of the CFTR gene directly into cells. Researchers are exploring range from virus and non-virus delivery systems to gene editing methods. Gene therapy could correct the underlying disorder and may hence reduce symptoms of cystic fibrosis by restoring normal CFTR protein function.

There are numerous airway clearance devices on the market to assist people with cystic fibrosis in keeping their lungs free of mucus. They are not restricted to when a healthcare provider is available, unlike traditional chest physiotherapy. Examples include positive expiratory pressure (PEP) devices, airway oscillating devices (AODs), and high-frequency chest compression (HFCC) or mechanical percussion (MP) devices.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are fundamental in the development of new cystic fibrosis treatments. The CF Foundation plays its part by offering resources once research is underway through the Somatic Cell Genome Editing (SCGE) Program of NHLBI, which includes support for genetic therapy studies.

Key Segmentation

The CFTR Modulators segment ruled the CTFR positive lung disease therapy type with a huge market revenue share of 73.4% in 2023 and important to this success is that novel therapeutics like Trikafta (approved by USFDA) are paving way in gaining quick adoption among patients due to their superior efficacy, safety profile as well in comparison with other guideline directed pharmacotherapies.

The Oral segment accounted for the dominant share of 62.1% in total cystic fibrosis market size in 2023, as oral CFTR modulators and mucolytics demonstrate high levels of adoption due to patient convenience;

Based on Age Group, the adult segment led to largest share of around 58.7% in 2023 due high prevalence rate of cystic fibrosis among adults.

Cystic Fibrosis Market Key Segmentation:

By Therapy Type:



CFTR Modulators

Gene Therapy

Mucolytics

Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT) Antibiotics

By Route of Administration:



Oral

Inhalation

Injectable Other (including topical, nasal, and ophthalmic)

By Age Group:



Adult

Pediatric Elderly

North America Takes the Lead with Europe Anticipated to Be the Fastest Growing

In 2023, North America was the dominated region with largest market share of 42.1% for cystic fibrosis.

The second largest market of cystic fibrosis in Europe due to high number of diagnosed cases and availability health care facilities & the skilled professionals.

The Asia-Pacific region is a high growth market for cystic fibrosis and will enable the sales to grow at an exponential rate fueled by growing awareness of the disease, strong healthcare infrastructure expected with increasing adoption rates of newer therapies.

Recent Developments



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Trikafta for Children with Cystic Fibrosis Ages 6-11 in June 2024 May 2024, CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Announce FDA Fast Track Designation for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Talassemia.

Conclusion

The cystic fibrosis market is also expected to grow over the period 2024-2032 owing to the introduction of novel therapies paired with higher disease awareness and diagnosis rate. As such, the market is moving towards personalized and targeted therapies tailored to a patient's requirement as well as genetic profiles. The treatment landscape is expected to be transformed as the industry moves towards individual-based medicine, providing opportunities for more efficacious and personalized treatments.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter's 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Cystic Fibrosis Market Segmentation, by Therapy Type

8. Cystic Fibrosis Market Segmentation, by Route of Administration

9. Cystic Fibrosis Market Segmentation, by Age Group

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Use Case and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

