ELAN Investors Have Opportunity To Join Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Securities Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Elanco touted its Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro treatments for animals, which were under review by the FDA. According to the Company, the FDA "has all data necessary to complete its review. All technical sections, including the label, are expected to be approved before the end of June [2024]." The Company announced on June 27, 2024, that it didn't expect either drug to be approved by the end of June and that Zenrelia would come with a safety warning. Based on these facts, shares of Elanco dropped by 21% on June 27, 2024.

