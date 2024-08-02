Touchdowns And Tail-Wags: Embrace Pet Insurance Covers All Puppy Adoptions At 2024 Browns Training Camp

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Pet Insurance, the official pet insurer of the Cleveland Browns and associate partner of the Barking Backers, will cover the costs of all adoption fees during this year's Browns training camp.

The Puppy Pound, a fan-favorite initiative sponsored by Sugardale, allows attendees of the training camp to meet and potentially adopt their new furry friends. Since its inception in 2015, the Puppy Pound has facilitated the adoption of 786 puppies, connecting them with Browns fans ready to offer loving homes.

"Helping local dogs find loving homes is a priority for us," said Brian Macias, CEO of Embrace Pet Insurance. "By covering the adoption fees at the Puppy Pound this year, we're supporting the Cleveland Browns and the Northeast Ohio SPCA. As the official pet insurer of the Cleveland Browns, we're excited to give back to our community and make a positive impact for our furry friends."

Embrace's involvement this year also celebrates their ongoing partnership with the Browns, now in its second year.

Adoptions will be available on all training camp days: August 4th, 6th, 8th, 12th, 20th, and 21st, allowing fans multiple opportunities to meet their new best friend. Each adoption will be facilitated by the Northeast Ohio SPCA, ensuring all puppies are ready for a smooth transition to their forever homes.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance or call (800) 660-3817.

For more information on the training camp schedule and the adoption process, fans are encouraged to visit the Cleveland Browns' official website .

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace has received numerous accolades for customer and employee satisfaction, including being named the top pet insurance provider on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 and receiving the Great Place to WorkTM certification. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. Embrace Pet Insurance is a privately held organization, backed by JAB Holding Company.



About the Cleveland Browns :

The Cleveland Browns, founded in 1945, are a prominent team in the NFL's AFC North division with a rich history. They have won eight league titles and 13 division championships. The team boasts 18 Pro Football Hall of Famers, including legends like Jim Brown, Otto Graham, and Joe Thomas. After a relocation to Baltimore in 1995, the team returned as an expansion franchise in 1999. Current owners, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, are focused on building a winning team and contributing to the Northeast Ohio community through the core areas of education, youth football and social justice. The team is currently led by Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. They play their home games at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Downtown Cleveland.

