(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing focus on preventive healthcare, backed by initiatives and healthcare providers, is boosting growth as people become more proactive about maintaining their through personalized nutrition. Pune, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personalized Nutrition Market Size Analysis: “As per the SNS Insider Research, The Personalized Nutrition Market Size was valued at USD 12.06 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 41.10 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 15.04% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Increasing awareness among consumers worldwide about the importance of nutrition in the management and prevention of chronic diseases is largely responsible for driving demand for personalized nutrition. If you think this is an exaggeration of reality; then Government statistics estimate Heart disease, Diabetes, and cancer to be the leading causes of death worldwide: In the United States, six in ten adults have a chronic disease and four in ten American adults live with two or more. This increasing health load highlights the importance of nutrition in preventing and treating diseases. Informed and motivated by an increased understanding of how diet and health outcomes are connected, consumers desire personalized recommendations based on their individual genetic predisposition or disease state. Another driver of the shift to prediction algorithms is those in nutrigenomics increasingly providing more accurate and individually tailored nutritional advice, further expanding the personalized nutrition market.





Get a Sample Report of Personalized Nutrition Market@ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Amway

BASF

DSM

HerbalifeNutrition Ltd

DNAfit

Care/of

Nutrigenomix

Zipongo

Viome

Habit

Wellness Coaches USA, LLC.

Atlas Biomed Group Limited Other Players Personalized Nutrition Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 12.06 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 41.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.04% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Market Restraints .The Higher Cost of Personalized Nutrition Services and Products Is Impeding the Growth of The Market.

.Data Privacy and Security Issues Are Hindering the Growth of The Personalized Nutrition Market.

Need any customization research or industry insights on the Personalized Nutrition Market, Enquire Now@

Segmentation Analysis

The standard supplements application segment represents a sizeable share of the market was 42% in personalized nutrition in 2023. Several key factors have allowed it to dominate. To start, standard supplements cater to a very wide range of potential consumers - including people from across the age spectrum and at different stages in life with varying lifestyles as well as health objectives. Government statistics indicate that dietary supplement use is widespread; for example, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), more than 70% of American adults take some type of dietary supplement. This rise in adoption is to point out few but mainly due to awareness about good health and preventive healthcare.

Among end-user segments of the personalized nutrition market, direct-to-consumer was one of the largest segments held 45% in 2023. This dominance can be explained by several good reasons. The direct-to-consumer model is super convenient and accessible, providing consumers the ability to have personalized nutrition by their side in less than 48 hours. The growth of e-commerce platforms and mobile health apps allows easier acquisition by consumers through tailored dietary recommendations, supplements, or meal plans without intermediaries. This direct-to-consumer approach is consistent with the broader trend of consumer empowerment, whereby people are becoming more actively involved in their own health and wellness decisions.

Personalized Nutrition Market Key Segmentation:

By Product



Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Functional Foods & Beverages

Sports Nutrigenomics Digitized DNA

By Measurement Method



Active Measurement Standard Measurement

By Form



Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquid Others

By Application



Standard Supplement

Diseased-Based Sports Nutrition

By End User



Direct-To-Consumer

Wellness & Fitness Centers Hospitals & Clinics

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessed registering the highest CAGR in the personalized nutrition market which is 7.02% in the projected timeframe due to several promising reasons. Greater health awareness, led by better education and government-led health initiatives is key in influencing consumer behaviour. With chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions on the rise in Asia-Pacific, personalized dietary solutions are required as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Booming economies in countries such as China and India have boosted the disposable income of populations with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) predicting that over 2.5 billion people will be part of the middle class by 2030. This economic boom powers consumers to spend more on health and wellness products, such as personalized nutrition solutions.

The use of personalized nutrition services is also being helped by the emergence and widespread acceptance of digital health tools, such as smartphones and wearable devices. More than 60% of smartphone penetration in Asia-Pacific according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is increasing access to health-related apps and services. In addition, increased urbanization and evolving lifestyle patterns have added to the requirement for customized dietary solutions due to an increase in consumption of processed foods by town populations coupled with a sedentary way of life. According to government statistics, urbanization rates are over 50% in countries such as China and India, laying the foundations for non-communicable diseases derived from lifestyle choices. The rising disposable incomes and health-related issues among the growing middle-class population with increased purchasing power, supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in this region are driving the market growth for personalized nutrition in Asia-Pacific.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Personalized Nutrition Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@

Recent Developments



The recently reported AHARA released two new product features for consumers to raise the standards of their personalized nutrition program. Daily meal plans and rewards programs are coming in the way. The American Express announcement also includes a new rewards program where cardholders get points for emphasizing food harmony, with opportunities to apply these points toward credit. A Harper Adams Food Technology student, responded to a rise in diet-related illnesses by working with scope Healthcare Professionals on personalized nutrition research initiatives that will be available from April 2024. The student has been working with pharmacists, nurses, and both NHS doctors as well as private healthcare to learn if personalized nutritional interventions can be fit in manageably.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter's 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Personalized Nutrition Market Segmentation, By Product

8. Personalized Nutrition Market Segmentation, By Measurement Method

9. Personalized Nutrition Market Segmentation, By Form

10. Personalized Nutrition Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Personalized Nutrition Market Segmentation, By End User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Use Case and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Personalized Nutrition Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)