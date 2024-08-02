(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

Onni Bidco Oy commences the voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Innofactor Plc on 5 August 2024

Innofactor Plc RELEASE 2 August 2024 at 6:20 p.m. EEST

As announced on July 22 2024, CapMan Growth Equity Fund III Ky, a fund managed by CapMan Group affiliated companies, (" CapMan Growth "), Sami Ensio, the founder, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc, through the holding company Ensio Investment Group Oy controlled by him, and the co-investor Osprey Capital Oy (" Osprey Capital ") form a consortium (the " Consortium ") for the purposes of the voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Innofactor Plc (" Innofactor " or the " Company ") that are not held by Innofactor or its subsidiaries (the " Shares " or, individually, a " Share ") (the " Tender Offer "), made by Onni Bidco Oy (the " Offeror "), a private limited liability company incorporated and existing under the laws of Finland. The Offeror and Innofactor have on 22 July 2024 entered into a combination agreement (the " Combination Agreement ") pursuant to which the Offeror will make the Tender Offer.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the Finnish language version of the tender offer document relating to the Tender Offer (the " Tender Offer Document "). The offer period for the Tender Offer will commence on 5 August 2024, at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on 16 September 2024, at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the offer period is extended as described in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer (the " Offer Period "). The Tender Offer is currently expected to be completed at the end of the third quarter or in the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2024. The Offeror may extend the Offer Period in accordance with, and subject to, the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws and regulations, to the extent necessary in order to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer, including, among others, the receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals. Any possible extension of the Offer Period will be announced by a stock exchange release.

The Finnish language version of the Tender Offer Document will be available on the internet at and as of 2 August 2024. The English language translation of the Tender Offer Document will be available on the internet at and as of 2 August 2024. The links do not redirect to Innofactor's website, but to the Offeror's Tender Offer websites.

The price offered for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer is EUR 1.68 in cash (the " Offer Price ").

The Offer Price has been determined based on 35,789,319 Shares. Should the Company change the number of its Shares as a result of a new issue, reclassification, stock split (including a reverse split) or any other measure with dilutive effect, or should the Company declare or distribute any dividends or in any other manner distribute or transfer value to its shareholders, or if a record date with respect to any of the foregoing occurs after the date hereof and prior to any settlement of the Tender Offer, the Offer Price payable by the Offeror shall be adjusted accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis.

The Board of Directors of Innofactor, represented by a quorum comprising the non-conflicted members of the Board of Directors who are not members of the Consortium and thus without the participation of Sami Ensio in the evaluation or decision-making process, has unanimously decided to recommend in its statement issued pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended) and the Helsinki Takeover Code issued by the Finnish Securities Market Association (the " Helsinki Takeover Code ") that the shareholders of Innofactor accept the Tender Offer. The Board of Directors of Innofactor has received a fairness opinion, dated 21 July 2024, from HLP Corporate Finance Oy to the effect that, the consideration to be offered to shareholders in the Tender Offer was, at the date of the fairness opinion, fair from a financial point of view to the holders of Shares (excluding Sami Ensio and members of the Consortium), which fairness opinion was based on and subject to the assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and limitations and qualifications on the review undertaken as more fully described in such opinion. The fairness opinion of HLP Corporate Finance Oy was provided in support of the Board of Directors' assessment of the Tender Offer. The complete fairness opinion is attached as Appendix 1 to the statement by the Board of Directors of Innofactor, issued on 1 August 2024, and attached as Annex C to the Tender Offer Document.

Sami Ensio has irrevocably undertaken, subject to certain customary conditions, to accept the Tender Offer in respect of the Shares held and controlled by him (excluding certain Shares received as board remuneration, which are subject to a lock-up resolved by the General Meeting and shall only become subject to the sale commitment if the lock-up restriction is waived or is no longer applicable) which represent approximately 21.8 percent of the Shares and votes in Innofactor (approximately 22.2 percent of the Shares including the Shares subject to the lock-up restriction).

The completion of the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver by the Offeror of certain customary conditions on or prior to the Offeror's announcement of the final results of the Tender Offer including, among others, that approvals by all necessary competition authorities and other regulatory authorities have been received (or regulatory waiting periods have expired, as the case may be) and the Offeror having gained control of more than 90 percent of the Shares and votes in Innofactor on a fully diluted basis calculated in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended).

Most Finnish account operators will send a notice regarding the Tender Offer and related instructions to those who are registered as shareholders in the shareholders' register of Innofactor maintained by Euroclear Finland. Shareholders of Innofactor who do not receive such instructions from their account operator or asset manager should first contact their account operator or asset manager and can subsequently contact OP Custody Ltd (" OP ") by sending an email to ..., where such shareholders of Innofactor can receive information on submitting their acceptance of the Tender Offer. Please note, however, that OP will not be engaging in communications relating to the Tender Offer with shareholders located within the United States. Shareholders who are located within the United States may contact their brokers for necessary information.

Those shareholders of Innofactor whose Shares are nominee-registered, and who wish to accept the Tender Offer, must effect such acceptance in accordance with the instructions given by the custodian of the nominee-registered shareholders. The Offeror will not send an acceptance form or any other documents related to the Tender Offer to these shareholders of Innofactor.

A shareholder of Innofactor who wishes to accept the Tender Offer must submit the properly completed and duly executed acceptance to the account operator managing the shareholder's book-entry account in accordance with the instructions and within the time period set by the account operator, which may be prior to the expiry of the Offer Period. The Offeror reserves the right to reject or approve, in its sole discretion, any acceptances that have been submitted in an incorrect or incomplete manner.

The preliminary result of the Tender Offer will be announced on or about the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the expiration of the Offer Period (including any extended or discontinued extended Offer Period). In connection with the announcement of such preliminary result, it will be announced whether the Tender Offer will be completed subject to the Conditions to Completion being fulfilled or waived on the date of the final result announcement and whether the Offer Period will be extended. The final result of the Tender Offer will be announced on or about the third (3rd) Finnish banking day following the expiration of the Offer Period at the latest. In connection with the announcement of the final result, the percentage of the Shares that have been validly tendered and accepted in the Tender Offer, and that have not been validly withdrawn, will be confirmed.

The Offeror reserves the right to acquire Shares during and/or after the Offer Period and any subsequent offer period in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (" Nasdaq Helsinki ") or otherwise outside the Tender Offer.

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are enclosed in their entirety to this stock exchange release (Appendix 1).

The Offeror has appointed Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Finland Branch as financial adviser and arranger of the Tender Offer, Roschier, Attorneys Ltd. as legal adviser and Miltton Ltd as communication adviser. Innofactor has appointed Advium Corporate Finance Ltd. as an exclusive financial adviser, Krogerus Attorneys Ltd as legal adviser and Kreab Oy as communication adviser.

ABOUT INNOFACTOR

Innofactor is the leading promoter of the modern digital organization in the Nordic countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in the commercial and public sectors. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor's offering includes planning services for business-critical IT solutions, project deliveries, implementation support and maintenance services, as well as own software and services. Innofactor employs nearly 600 experts in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Innofactor's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker symbol IFA1V.

ABOUT THE CONSORTIUM

CapMan Growth and Sami Ensio (through the holding company controlled by him) together with Osprey Capital form the Consortium for the purposes of the Tender Offer. As at the date of this release, the Offeror is indirectly owned by Onni Topco Oy, a private limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland. Onni Topco Oy was incorporated to be the holding company in the acquisition structure and is currently owned by CapMan Growth. Following the completion of the Tender Offer, CapMan Growth is expected to own approximately 52.4 percent, Ensio Investment Group Oy approximately 42.6 percent and Osprey Capital approximately 5.0 percent of the shares in Onni Topco Oy.

