Contact Center As A Service (Ccaas) Market Share Report: Worldwide Ccaas Seat Adoption Rate And Projections 2023-2028

The Contact Center as a Service Worldwide Market Share Report is the foremost resource for vendors, investors, analysts, and others who want to understand this sector's competitive landscape, vendor market share by revenue and seats, geographical breakdown, adoption rate, and the current and projected total addressable market (TAM).

The fourth annual edition of the Contact Center as a Service Worldwide Market Share Report provides a detailed and insightful analysis of the highly competitive contact center as a service (CCaaS) market in calendar year 2023, although several of the vendors operate on a fiscal year.

This report captures and analyzes the market activity of vendors who sell CCaaS infrastructure solutions and related products such as self-service and workforce engagement management (WEM) applications, including professional services (implementation, integration, training, premium support), and carrier services. It accounts for the seats and revenue of an estimated 200 competitors in the worldwide multi-tenant CCaaS market.

The report provides a discerning review of CCaaS Market Drivers and Inhibitors. The CCaaS market is thriving yet simultaneously experiencing an identity crisis. It is a highly opportunistic market for the vendors selling these systems and platforms, but due to changing market dynamics, they want to be known for delivering more than CCaaS functionality.

Some CCaaS vendors have started referring to themselves as customer experience (CX) providers, positioning themselves to offer an expanded set of capabilities to customers beyond contact centers. Despite their current success, this strategic maneuvering is a best practice that will enable differentiation as the market matures and consolidates, which is inevitable as there are currently more than 200 CCaaS competitors.

CCaaS Vendor Performance

The 2024 Contact Center as a Service Worldwide Market Share Report provides insights into the market's performance in calendar year 2023 and provides a detailed analysis of the seat and revenue activity of 22 leading and contending CCaaS competitors: 88, Amazon Connect, Avaya, Bright Pattern, Call Center Studio, Cisco, Content Guru, Diabolocom, Enghouse, Five9, Genesys, Google, NEC, NICE, Odigo, Puzzel, RingCentral, Salesforce, Telia ACE, Twilio, UJET, and Vonage. The revenue and market activity of an estimated 178 competitors (14 named and 164 unnamed CCaaS competitors) are grouped together in the "Other" category.

Total Contact Center Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2024 - 2028

2023 Worldwide CCaaS Revenue and Market Share Analysis, by Vendor, Category, and Geography

2023 Worldwide CCaaS Seat Adoption Rate and Projections, 2023 - 2028 CCaaS Total Addressable Market, Worldwide, 2023 Actual - 2028 Projected

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. CCaaS Market Drivers and Inhibitors

4. Research Methodology

4.1 Report Participation and Data Requirements

5. Information Sources and Methodology

5.1 Named and Concurrent Seats vs. Usage

5.2 What Should Be Counted as a CCaaS Seat

5.3 Transparency

6. Report Scope: What is Included

7. Total Contact Center Market 5-Year Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2024 - 2028

7.1 Contact Center Five-Year Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2024 - 2028

8. 2023 CCaaS Market Share Analysis, Worldwide

8.1 CCaaS Seats and Market Share by Vendor, as of December 31, 2023

8.2 2023 Worldwide CCaaS Revenue and Market Share, by Vendor

8.3 2023 CCaaS Revenue Analysis by Category

8.4 2023 CCaaS Revenue and Market Activity, by Geography

9. Worldwide CCaaS Seat Adoption Rate and Projections, 2023 - 2028

9.1 CCaaS Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2023 Actual - 2028 Projected

9.2 CCaaS Seat Adoption Rate, Worldwide, 2022 - 2023 Actual - 2028 Projected

10. CCaaS Worldwide Total Addressable Market, 2023 Actual - 2028 Projected



