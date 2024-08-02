Malaysian, Thai Pms To Inspect Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok Bridge Project

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Aug 2 (IANS) Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim and Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will evaluate the progress of the Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok bridge upgrading project on Saturday, Malaysian of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

The two officials will undertake a working visit to Sungai Golok, Thailand, and Rantau Panjang, Malaysia, and evaluate the progress of the project, one of the main border connectivity initiatives between the two countries, the ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two leaders will also discuss land boundary matters, connectivity initiatives to advance socioeconomic development in border areas and the Southern Thailand peace dialogue process, it said in a statement.

"The visit builds on the momentum of both leaders' previous engagement in Sadao, Thailand in November 2023, reaffirming Malaysia and Thailand's commitment to promoting people-to-people ties and enhancing economic activities along the northern Peninsular Malaysia and southern Thailand regions," it said.