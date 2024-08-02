Men 35% More Likely To Write Their Resume With AI, According To Enhancv Survey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOFIA, Bulgaria, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

New research reveals male candidates are significantly more likely to augment their job search with AI.

Enhancv surveyed 600 job seekers and analyzed 26,192 user-generated resumes to assess the adoption of AI and opinions on its use.

Key findings:



Men are

81% more likely than women to use AI to complete recruitment tasks.

Men are

34% more likely than women to use AI to answer interview questions. Men are

23% more likely than women to be comfortable using AI during a job search.

Men are 35% more likely than women to use AI to write their resume

Overall, 49% of survey respondents admitted to using AI to write their resume. However, men were more likely than women to do so. 61% of men said they'd used AI to write their resume compared to 45% of women.

Enhancv's Executive Coach, Silvia Angeloro , believes traditional gender divisions are at play.

"I believe a significant reason for this disparity is that, on average, men tend to have fewer responsibilities related to childcare and household chores. This allows them to focus more on their careers and excel in areas such as leveraging AI for job applications, statistically more than women."

Men are 23% more likely than women to be comfortable using AI during a job search

74%

of men said they were either comfortable or very comfortable using AI vs. 60% of women

Men and women are equally likely to consider using AI during a job search as ethical

81%

of men and 80% of women believe it's ethical for job seekers to use AI.

Angeloro agrees that AI is ethical and indeed useful to the job search process, but with caveats:

"Even after using AI, review and personalize your application to ensure it reflects your unique qualities. The goal is to showcase your fit for the role and let your individuality stand out."

Note to editors

For further details, see the full study and methodology . Feel free to share this information with your readers, and if possible, link back to Enhancv:

About Enhancv

Enhancv helps job seekers get hired at top companies. We offer expert career advice for every industry. And our AI resume checker helps candidates beat ATS screening and get interview callbacks.

SOURCE Enhancv