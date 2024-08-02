(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Recycled Plastics demand is rising due to the increase in innovations in chemical recycling technologies, such as depolymerization and pyrolysis, including those that are difficult to process mechanically are driving the market growth. Austin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Recycled Plastics Market Size is projected to reach USD 77.90 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.60% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.



Dart Container Corporation

Custom Polymer, Inc.

B & B Plastics Inc.

Plasgran Ltd.

Viridor Waste Management Ltd.

Centrifore Products Ltd.

KW Plastics

CarbonLite Industries LLC

Kuusakoski Recycling Ltd. Dart Container Corporation Corporate sustainability goals drive market growth. Various companies are establishing destructive sustainability goals, such as utilizing more recycled plastic in their packaging and goods. The recycled plastics market is further stimulated by these pledges, which are frequently motivated by both customer demand for eco-friendly products and regulatory restrictions. Furthermore, innovation in recycling technology development of enzymatic and biological recycling methods is gaining traction, with new technologies being tested to break down plastics into their components, offering new pathways for recycling that drive market growth. For instance, in 2023, Carbios has focused to developing its proprietary PETase enzyme, which breaks down PET plastics into their basic monomers terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol. Moreover, China has set a goal to achieve a 50% recycling rate for plastic waste by 2025 as part of its broader waste management and environmental protection policies. Additionally, consumer demand for eco-friendly products is growing, pushing businesses to incorporate more recycled content in their offerings. Finally, Resource Conservation is a driving force, as recycling plastics helps conserve natural resources and reduces the environmental impact associated with plastic production. These drivers collectively support the expansion and evolution of the recycled plastics market. Recycled Plastics Market Report Scope & Overview:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 35.28 Billion Market Size in 20 32 USD 77.90 billion CAGR (2024-2032) 9.6% Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Market Driver Improvements in recycling technologies that enhance the efficiency of plastic recycling processes.

Segmentation Analysis

By Source



Bottles

Films

Fibers

Foams Others

The bottles segment held the largest market share in the source segment around 68.00% in 2023. The primary source of recycled goods is plastic bottles. Plastic bottles are utilized in a wide range of industries for the packaging of fizzy drinks, lubricants, water, and medications. Furthermore, recycled PET made from bottles has high clarity and quality, which makes it ideal for a variety of uses and solidifies its market-leading position in recycled plastics.

By Type



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS) Others

The polyethylene segment held the largest market share around 27.22% of the total volume in 2023. Due of its wide application and excellent recycling potential, polyethylene is currently dominating the market for recovered plastics. Polyethylene is a plastic that is widely produced and consumed. It is used in packaging films, bags, and containers, among other applications. Because of its widespread use, there is a lot of polyethylene waste, which is being collected and recycled more frequently.

By End-Use



Packaging

Building & Construction

Textile

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics Others

In End-Use segment, packaging held the largest market share around 38.42% in 2023. Due to the growing need for recycled PET in the manufacturing of bottles and packaging materials, including films and wraps. Furthermore, it is anticipated that increased packaging product recycling efforts in addition to the growing recycling of bottles by major corporations like Coca-Cola will boost product adoption even further. However, food packaging is another key use for recycled polymer. The demand for packaged goods is rising as people's eating habits become more hygienic and safer.

Regional Landscape:

Asia Pacific dominated the Recycled Plastics Market with the highest revenue share of about 48.57% in 2023. One of the main participants in the global plastic recycling market is the Asia-Pacific area. Processing and exporting recycled plastics are becoming a more important aspect of national waste management policies. International agreements like the basel convention, which control the flow of plastic garbage, are also affecting demand for and recycling practices in local communities.

Furthermore, the area is making significant investments in building and growing its recycling infrastructure, which will improve its capacity for both collection and processing. Recycled plastics are being used by businesses due to increased customer awareness and demand for sustainable products. Asia-Pacific is positioned as a leader in the recycled plastics industry by these characteristics combined with regulatory requirements, infrastructural investments, and growing consumer and corporate commitment to sustainability.

Recent Developments



In 2024, Carbios using its PETase enzyme technology, its formally opened its first industrial-scale enzymatic recycling facility in France. This facility represents a major step toward the expansion of enzymatic recycling since it seeks to create premium recycled PET from plastic waste. In 2023, Brightmark, opened a new pyrolysis facility in the U.S., capable of converting various types of plastic waste into valuable feedstock. This expansion aims to enhance the company's capacity to process non-recyclable plastics and contribute to a circular economy.

Key Takeaways:



Innovations in sorting and recycling technologies enhance the efficiency and quality of recycled plastics.

Collaborations with major brands and tech providers support scaling and integration of recycled materials. Asia Pacific held the largest market share with vast reserves and advanced extraction technologies.

