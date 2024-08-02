Video Games Market Size Expected To Reach USD 664.96 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global video games size is calculated at USD 274.63 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 664.96 billion by 2033, registering a double-digit CAGR of 10.32% from 2024 to 2033. Ottawa, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video games market size is predicted to increase from USD 248.52 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 664.96 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The video games market is driven by the increasing usage of equipment and projects.

The Asia Pacific video game market size was estimated at USD 134.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 369.05 billion by 2033, growing at a solid CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2033.



The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ The video games market encompasses the global industry involved in the development, production, distribution, and monetization of video games. This market includes a wide variety of game genres, platforms, and business models, catering to diverse consumer preferences and technological advancements. Unlike viewing a movie or television show, playing video games allows players to immerse themselves in the story and engages them on a deeper emotional and physical level. Video games, in the opinion of many psychologists and scientists, foster higher-order and abstract thinking abilities. The physical structure of the brain is altered by playing video games, like learning to read a map or play the piano. Concentration and neurotransmitter surges act together to fortify neural circuits and challenge the brain. Playing multiplayer video games may help players develop mental abilities, including collaboration and teamwork, fast analysis, precision, reasoning, hand-eye coordination, spatial skills, logistics , resource management, and problem-solving. Video Games Market Key Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the video games market with the largest market share of 54.14% in 2023.

By platform, the mobile segment has contributed more than 42% of the market share in 2023. By type, the online segment accounted for the biggest market share of 65% in 2023.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at ... | +1 650 460 3308 Video Games Market Top Companies



Tencent Holding Limited

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Nintendo of America Inc.

Gameloft SE

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Inc.

Sony Corporation King Digital Entertainment Ltd.

Video Games Market Revenue by Top Companies Recent Developments:

In July 2024, Microsoft and Amazon teamed up to allow Fire TV devices to use the Xbox online gaming service. Popular titles like Starfield, Fallout 4, and Forza Horizon 5 may be accessed by Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and Stick 4K (2023) users starting in July by purchasing an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, which costs Rs 549 per month in India.



In July 2024, In a £2.2 billion agreement, Swedish private equity fund EQT agreed to buy Irish video game studio Keywords Studios, indicating that it may find a buyer in the London stock market. After delays and cancellations, Keywords Studios finally agreed to a lower proposal. Following EQT's four unsolicited approaches in May, the acquisition includes debt.

In July 2024, in a unique election pop-up that BBC made for Roblox, users can help Larry the Cat locate polling boxes and interact with celebrities like Laura Kuenssberg, Clive Myrie, and Jeremy Vine.

Video Games Market Regional Outlook Asia-Pacific region occupied the largest market share of 54.14% in 2023. The demand for games on console, PC, and mobile platforms is rising in the Asia Pacific area due to the expansion of the middle class. High-end games and gaming gear are becoming increasingly necessary due to technological breakthroughs like cloud gaming and virtual reality (VR)/ augmented reality (AR) gadgets.

China is the global leader in esports thanks to its fast internet and 4G and 5G capabilities, which make mobile gaming possible. Three unicorn companies, Game24X7, Dream 11, and Mobile Premiere League, were founded in India, which has stimulated the sector. Simple text-based settings, intricate visuals, and virtual worlds are all types of online games. Personalized your customization here: Video Games Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size by 2033 USD 664.96 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 274.63 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 10.32% Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Year 2024 To 2033 Segments Covered Type, Platform, Business Model, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Video Games Market Segments Outlook:

Platform Outlook

The mobile segment dominated the market and is expected to witness significant growth in the video games market during the forecast period. Video games played on portable media players, tablets, and smartphones are called mobile games. There has been a surge in games intended for lifestyle, health, and education objectives as mobile devices become more widely used. These games have applications in speech-language pathology, pediatric rehabilitation, habit formation, memorization, and language acquisition.

Similar goals are served by gamified applications, which are not games in and of themselves. Multiple players can participate in mobile games locally or remotely using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi technologies. Mobile multiplayer games can be played through turn-based asynchronous tournaments or live synchronous tournaments. In live tournaments, users compete at random via networks such as Game Center, Google Play Games, and Facebook, with people from all around the world. While individual turns in asynchronous tournaments need a constant live connection.

Type Outlook

The online segment dominated the video games market in 2023. Numerous advantages come with playing video games online, such as increased focus, analytical abilities, relaxation, mood elevation, and revenue. It's a favorite option among players since it calls for rapid thinking, patience, and focus. With the portable environment that mobile gaming offers, users can unwind and play from any location.

Playing video games also makes you feel accomplished, which improves your mood. It is possible to become a professional gamer and earn money through the many esports leagues. Additionally, it provides educational possibilities, imparting new abilities like negotiation, problem-solving, planning, and quick thinking. Gamers' eyesight and strength are also enhanced by gaming, and quick reflexes are essential for success in a variety of endeavors.

Browse More Insights:



Online Gaming Market : The global online gaming market size was estimated at USD 204.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to attain around USD 440.89 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.97% from 2023 to 2032.



Metaverse in Gaming Market : The global metaverse in gaming market size was USD 17.72 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 24.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 648.24 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 34% from 2024 to 2034.

Video Conferencing Market : The global video conferencing market size was estimated at USD 7.89 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth around USD 25.61 billion in 2033, with a registered CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2033.



Esports Market : The global eSports market size was USD 5.39 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 6.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 41.39 billion by 2033. The market is expanding at a solid CAGR of 22.6% from 2024 to 2033.



Video Streaming Market : The global video streaming market size was estimated at USD 375.1 billion in 2021 and it is expected to hit around USD 1,721.4 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 18.45% from 2022 to 2030.



Video Analytics Market : The global video analytics market size reached USD 6.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit around USD 50.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



Video Laryngoscope Market : The global video laryngoscope market size accounted for USD 592.65 million in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 3,244 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.53% between 2023 and 2032.



Webcams Market: The global webcams market size was USD 7.96 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 8.54 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 17.18 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.32% from 2024 to 2034.



AdTech Market : The global AdTech market size was USD 846.02 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 1,035.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 7,822.88 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a solid CAGR of 22.41% from 2024 to 2034.

Digital Ad Spending Market: The global digital ad spending market size was valued at USD 550 billion in 2023 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1,367 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 9.58% from 2024 to 2033.

Video Games Market Dynamics:

Driver: Changing Gamer Preferences

The gaming experiences on PC consoles and mobile devices are gradually merging, with mobile devices providing sophisticated gameplay and excellent visuals. Since smartphones are now more suitable for communication than desktop or console games, mobile games may now include social gaming capabilities.

Mobile versions of well-known PC/console games like Diablo, League of Legends, and Call of Duty are being developed, while popular mobile games like Fortnite, FIFA, Genshin Impact, and Minecraft are doing well, boosting the growth of the video games market. Square Enix has also released puzzle games for mobile devices that are IP-driven, reimagining well-known titles like Deus Ex, Hitman, and Tomb Raider. Cross-platform development and game optimization for a growing number of devices are two obstacles that prevent genuine convergence, leading to cross-play not being completely realized.

Restraint: Strict regulations

Due to the enormous variety of games played around the globe and the hazy distinctions between gaming and gambling, the laws and regulations governing the gaming sector are complicated. For example, the rules for Texas Holdem Poker differ from those of other web games. Esports, a popular genre combining gaming and sports, has international competitions shown on national television.

The regulations governing gaming, sports, and prize promotions are more intricate when it comes to these games and esports. These rules are also influenced by the way the games are structured. Businesses dealing with these games also must abide by these guidelines, policies, and restrictions on sponsorship. It's important to know the difference between gaming and gambling because they might be difficult to distinguish from one another.

Opportunity: Advanced technologies

The video games market is evolving into a center for technical innovation, especially in the areas of display and data visualization. Immersion gaming experiences are being revolutionized by virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), which enable more emotional connection and possibly game-changing developments like holographic displays powered by nanotechnology .

Even though these technologies are still in their infancy, they portend an endless future for entertainment and gaming. Video games demonstrate the industry's dedication to cutting-edge technology and are a superb predictor of future technical paths due to their inherent desire to play and constant quest for innovation.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type



Online Offline



By Platform



Computer

Console Mobile



By Business Model



Free-to-play

Pay-to-play Play-to-earn



By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa



Key Points of Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction



Chapter 2. Research Methodology (Premium Insights)

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

Chapter 5. COVID 19 Impact on Video Game Market

Chapter 6. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8. Global Video Game Market, By Type

Chapter 9. Global Video Game Market, By Platform

Chapter 10. Global Video Game Market, By Business Model

Chapter 11. Global Video Game Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Chapter 13. Research Methodology

Chapter 14. Appendix

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at ... | +1 650 460 3308

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.

To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit:

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web:

Our Blogs:

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

