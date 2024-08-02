Inertial Measurement Unit Market Size Is Surpassing USD 39.26 Billion By 2033, Growing At Projected 6.6% CAGR

Newark, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global inertial measurement unit market will grow from USD 20.72 Billion in 2023 to USD 39.26 Billion by 2033. The inertial measurement unit is an electronic tool that utilizes accelerometers, gyroscopes, and magnetometers to determine velocity, angular rate, orientation and gravitational forces. It functions as a crucial device in navigation and guidance systems for tracking the position of vehicles by measuring movement aspects such as speed or direction. This technology finds utility across various fields like navigation correction techniques, control stabilization measures, testing measurements, mobile mapping activities, and unmanned system monitoring endeavours. Inertial measurement units generate data that are input into computer programs for processing needed in determining the actual current location using time-varying velocities known from their use inside the inertial Navigation System (INS).



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global inertial measurement unit market. The Asia Pacific region will significantly expand. China, Japan, and South Korea are key regions in the consumer electronics industry within the Asia-Pacific region. Consumers here highly demand advanced electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and wearable technology, which fuels interest in IMUs for screen orientation capabilities, motion sensing, and activity tracking functionalities. Ongoing technological developments alongside new products introduced to this market contribute significantly to its growing dependence on IMUs. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing accelerated growth in the industrial automation and robotics sector, driven by the urgent need for improved productivity and efficiency in manufacturing procedures. The adoption of industry 4.0 principles and the integration of digitization into industrial operations present favourable prospects for IMUs. These devices play a critical role in achieving precise motion control and stability of automated systems or robots. China and Japan, spearheading this trend, are investing heavily in the development and implementation of advanced robotic systems, thereby contributing to the regional market growth and development.



The accelerometers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The component segment includes gyroscopes, accelerometers, magnetometers and others. The accelerometers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advancements in MEMS technology, the growing demand for consumer electronics and an increasing number of autonomous systems are driving the dynamics of the accelerometer market. The evolution of MEMS accelerometers is characterized by enhanced accuracy, resolution and power efficiency, enabling novel applications across smartphones, wearables and IoT devices. Further fueling this momentum is the automotive industry's focus on safety, comfort and automation - leading to a greater need for accelerometers within ADASs (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) and vehicle stability control mechanisms while also being essential components in autonomous driving features. In addition to these sectors, aerospace & defense industries rely heavily on high-performance sensors such as accelerometers- vital towards flight controls during aircraft operations or even missile guidance along with structural health monitoring purposes, among other key aspects that warrant dependable performance standards.



The automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment includes aerospace & defence, automotive and commercial. The automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. IMU adoption is influenced by the dynamics of the automotive sector, which are shaped by safety regulations, technological advancements and consumer preferences. The demand for ADAS features like IMUs that help with pedestrian detection and collision avoidance has been fueled by an increased focus on vehicular safety within this industry. Furthermore, autonomous driving technology development presents exciting opportunities for suppliers of these sensors in areas such as sensor fusion systems combined with perception software. As there's a wider-spread trend towards electric vehicles (EVs) being manufactured alongside smart cars - integrating advanced functionalities provided through telematics applications is anticipated to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.



. In April 2021: Northrop Grumman Corporation supported NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Perseverance Rover with vital components and essential navigation. The Perseverance Rover uses pressuring tanks for the Gas Dust Removal Tool (GDRT) and propellant tanks for the controlled descent element. Northrop Grumman's LN-200S inertial measurement unit (IMU) provides attitude and acceleration information for guidance.



