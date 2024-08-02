(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Five Below, (“Five Below,” or“FIVE4”) (NASDAQ: FIVE). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about FIVE's strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024.



If you bought shares of Five Below between March 20, 2024 and July 16, 2024 , and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 30, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation.

