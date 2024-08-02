(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Synthetic Paper demand is rising due to increase the demand from consumers and pressure from regulations is driving a rapid trend toward environmentally friendly packaging alternatives. Austin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Synthetic Paper Market S ize is projected to reach USD 2023.96 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.50% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.



Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 909.12 million Market Size in 20 32 USD 2023.96 million CAGR (2024-2032) 9.50% Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Market Driver

Increasing demand for Eco-friendly and recyclable plastic bases in synthetic paper. Government regulations and environmental worries about pulp paper pollution are driving the search for eco-friendly alternatives.

Segmentation Analysis

By Material Type



BOPP

HDPE

PET PVC

The BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) segment dominated the synthetic paper market, around 58% of global revenue in 2023. Due to its unexpected blend of qualities that meet the demands of many sectors in terms of both performance and economy. With its exceptional tensile strength and longevity, it is the perfect material for packaging applications that need to be resilient and protective, such as food and beverage packaging, where it preserves product quality and increases shelf life. Another important consideration is cost-effectiveness, since BOPP films are lightweight and inexpensive to produce, which lowers transportation costs and supports sustainability objectives.

By Application



Printing

Labels & Tags

Packaging Others

The printing segment held the largest market share around 38.22% in the application segment of the synthetic paper market in 2023. Improving consumer interaction, communication, and brand exposure across a variety of industries. The expansion of the e-commerce, advertising, and packaging industries has resulted in a significant increase in the need for superior, eye-catching printed materials. The printing business has undergone a transformation due to the introduction of advanced technologies like digital and flexographic printing , which offer enhanced efficiency, customization, and print quality.

By End- U se



Industrial

Institutional Commercial/Retail

In the End-use segment, industrial held the largest market share in 2023. Owing to the wide-ranging need for strong, high-performing materials that can resist severe environments. Materials used in industrial applications must provide exceptional strength, durability, and dependability under a range of environmental conditions. Synthetic papers, BOPP films , and other advanced materials provide the necessary durability and performance characteristics for tags, labels, safety signs, and other industrial uses. Additionally, the growth of industrial sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and automotive, which rely on effective labeling and packaging solutions, further drives demand.

Regional Landscape:

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the synthetic paper market, around 38% share of global revenue in 2023. The region's expanding consumer base which has increased the demand for high-quality and durable packaging solutions that synthetic paper provides. Additionally, supportive government regulations and initiatives aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable practices have accelerated the adoption of eco-friendly materials like synthetic paper. The region's growing e-commerce sector further fuels the need for effective and robust packaging solutions. Furthermore, technological advancements and local manufacturing capabilities in Asia-Pacific have contributed to the affordability and accessibility of synthetic paper products, making it a preferred choice for businesses across the region. These combined factors make Asia-Pacific a leading market in the synthetic paper industry.

Recent Developments



In 2023, PPG Industries unveiled cutting-edge coating technologies that improve synthetic paper's performance and longevity, including increased resistance to moisture and UV rays. In 2023 Epson combined synthetic paper with innovative printing technology to enhance print quality and ink adherence. The goal of this advancement is to make printed products more appealing and long-lasting.

Key Takeaways:



Increasing consumer and regulatory push for eco-friendly packaging solutions is driving the demand for synthetic paper,

Synthetic paper is cost-effective to produce and transport, contributing to its growing adoption in various industries.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share due to the investments in research and development. Supportive policies and incentives encourage investment in Synthetic Paper development.

