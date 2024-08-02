Vectra Heavy Haulers' Team of 17 Riders Raised Over $62,000 for Cancer Awareness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adam GapinskiCALGARY, AB, ALBERTA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vectra Heavy Haulers proudly announces its Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer participation, benefiting the Alberta Cancer Foundation . This marks the inaugural year for Vectra Heavy Haulers to field a team in this prestigious event, dedicated to supporting those battling cancer and honouring those who have lost their lives to this relentless condition.Cancer touches the lives of countless individuals, requiring immense strength and perseverance from patients and their families. Vectra Heavy Haulers recognizes this struggle and is dedicated to contributing to the fight against cancer. The team's participation in the Tour Alberta for Cancer is a testament to their commitment to this cause. The event raised essential funds for cancer research and brought together a community of individuals united in their determination to make a difference.The Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer, now in its 16th year, continues to make significant strides in the battle against cancer. The 2024 Tour was a monumental success, raising over $7,500,000. This incredible achievement pushed the total funds raised since the event's inception past the $100,000,000 mark-a milestone that underscores the event's profound impact on cancer research and patient support.In its first year at the Tour, the Vectra Heavy Haulers' team demonstrated extraordinary dedication and resolve, raising over $62,000. This remarkable contribution would not have been possible without the generosity of their donors. Vectra Heavy Haulers extends heartfelt gratitude to every individual who supported their riders and their team. These contributions are crucial in funding vital research and supporting cancer patients and their families.Vectra Heavy Haulers is immensely proud of its 17 team members, each displaying unwavering commitment and resilience. Their participation involved rigorous training and preparation, culminating in completing the gruelling two-day ride under challenging conditions, including temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. Among the team members, special recognition is extended to Kelsey Smith, a cancer survivor. Kelsey's participation symbolizes hope and triumph, and Vectra Heavy Haulers is honoured to have her as part of the team in her first year at the Tour.Buoyed by their inaugural year's success and positive momentum, Vectra Heavy Haulers is excited to announce their commitment to returning to the Tour Alberta for Cancer in 2025. They are determined to build on their achievements and continue their support for the Alberta Cancer Foundation. Together, they aim to make a lasting impact in the fight against cancer.Summary/ConclusionVectra Heavy Haulers participated in the Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer, raising over $62,000 for the Alberta Cancer Foundation in their inaugural year. Their 17-member team, including cancer survivor Kelsey Smith, showed remarkable dedication, completing the challenging two-day ride. In its 16th year, the event raised over $7.5 million in 2024, surpassing $100 million since its inception. Vectra Heavy Haulers thanks all donors and commits to participating again in 2025, aiming to continue supporting cancer research and patient care.About Vectra Heavy HaulersVectra Heavy Haulers, based in Tiny, Ontario, and Calgary, Alberta, specializes in transporting oversized and overweight freight across North America. Since 2013, they have built a strong reputation for exceptional service, safety, and reliability. With highly trained drivers and TWIC-certified owner-operators, they ensure seamless and secure transport solutions for various industries, maintaining the highest safety standards and customer satisfaction.

