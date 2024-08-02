Hyblock Capital Unveils Major Update To Its Crypto Trading And Analytics Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Princeton, NJ, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyblock Capital , a global leader in analytics, proudly announces the launch of the Hyblock Terminal. This innovative solution consolidates all trading analytics and tools into a single interface. With over 100,000 sign ups Hyblock Capital is utilized globally by notable companies, hedge funds, and financial institutions with support for over 10 major exchanges such as Coinbase, and OKX.





Known for popularizing the liquidation level indicator, this mark's Hyblock Capital's largest release since the platform inception in 2018. Now with institutional-grade speed, reliability, and design, Hyblock Terminal is the preferred choice for serious market participants seeking an edge in crypto trading. The Hyblock Terminal features a streamlined interface, bringing essential tools and analytics to one screen. These tools enable traders to dive deep into market data, identify trends, and quickly scan the market for opportunities. The platform supports over 400 tickers and 100+ real-time indicators, allowing for comprehensive market analysis.





Within each component, users can build unique visualizations such as screeners, heatmaps, correlation matrices, histograms, and spaghetti graphs. This update will allow traders to create personalized workspaces that suit their strategies but will also provide a community-driven approach to crypto analytics. Teams can share and collaborate dashboards within the platform, fostering a faster and more cohesive learning experience.





Vineet Luthra, Co-founder and Head of Product, stated, “We've seen an uptick in the usage of the new terminal and gathered valuable feedback from our users. We believe this update allows for greater flexibility to explore all of Hyblock's new features and utilize different products with ease.”





In the last year, Hyblock has experienced remarkable growth, doubling the number of active paying customers on their advanced plan and tripling the number of customers on their professional plan. Looking ahead, Hyblock Capital plans to continue to focus on their professional offering by releasing a new suite of metrics focused on their professional offerings. This initiative aims to elevate their institutional solution, integrating additional proprietary indicators and visualizations to further enhance users decision-making capabilities on the platform"





