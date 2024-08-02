Refillgenie Now Able To Refill Insulin For Diabetics And Other Injectable Medications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The text-based telehealth service now includes insulin and injectable medications, bridging key healthcare gaps for patients nationwide.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RefillGenie , a leading telehealth provider for refills, today announced the expansion of its services to include insulin and other injectable medications for diabetic patients. This significant development broadens RefillGenie's commitment to bridging healthcare gaps and ensuring continuous access to life-saving medications.

The new service allows diabetic patients to easily request refills for insulin and other injectable medications through RefillGenie's user-friendly, text-based platform. Licensed healthcare professionals review each request, ensuring patient safety while providing quick and convenient access to essential medications.

Dr. Stephen Kelly, Founder of RefillGenie, stated, "We're excited to offer this crucial service to diabetic patients across the United States. Our goal has always been to prevent complications arising from medication lapses, and this expansion is a significant step towards that mission."

It's important to note that RefillGenie only provides refills for existing prescriptions and does not start new medications. The cost for refilling a 30-day supply of medication is $24.99, while a 90-day supply is $58.99.

RefillGenie has already garnered praise from patients who have benefited from its services. Tracie H., a patient, shared, "Wonderful, convenient service with polite, competent physicians and expedient service. I highly recommend RefillGenie!"

Another patient, Julie D. commented, "This service has saved me the hassle of finding and making doctor visits. Rural areas are lacking in primary care and having this online refill service has been such a life saver. I haven't had to go without my necessary medication since I've found refill genie/ stop gap health. The doctors and staff have been caring, prompt, and very helpful."

The addition of insulin and injectable medication refills further solidifies RefillGenie's position in telehealth services. The company's text-based system allows patients to quickly connect with licensed physicians who review their medical history and current medication needs. If appropriate, doctors can authorize refills for a limited period, providing patients with continuity of care while they secure follow-up appointments with their primary care physicians.

Shamus M., a long-time user of RefillGenie, expressed his satisfaction: "I have been using RefillGenie/StopGap for several years now and have never once encountered a challenge when requesting a prescription or communicating with a clinician. Keep up the good work, Dr. Kelly and team; I'm certain you're helping plenty of people access healthcare they need but might not receive without your service."

RefillGenie emphasizes that while they provide this valuable service, they do not intend to replace primary care doctors. The company encourages patients to re-establish care with local providers who can perform regular physical exams and manage their health over the long term. RefillGenie serves as a temporary resource to bridge gaps in care that often occur during times of uncertainty.

As part of their commitment to patient safety, RefillGenie maintains strict protocols for medication refills. Certain medications, such as controlled substances or those requiring close monitoring of blood levels, are not eligible for refills through their service. In some cases, RefillGenie may advise patients to undergo bloodwork before providing a refill, offering free lab orders and result interpretation.

The expansion of RefillGenie's services to include insulin and injectable medications for diabetics represents a significant step forward in addressing the critical need for consistent medication access. By leveraging technology and a network of licensed healthcare professionals, RefillGenie continues to remove barriers to vital medications, potentially reducing the risk of severe health complications due to medication lapses.

It's important to note that while RefillGenie provides a convenient service, patients should always consult with their primary care physician for any new health concerns or changes in their medical condition.

RefillGenie is not an online pharmacy. It is a telehealth platform where customers can interact with a board-certified physician via encrypted text chat; if approved, the physician sends a prescription for a refill of an existing medication. Proof of a previous prescription is required. To learn more about RefillGenie's services, visit about-us/ or call +1 (929)-274-3052. Stay updated with the latest healthcare insights and news by visiting the company blog at RefillGenie News .

About RefillGenie

The physician founders of RefillGenie were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they were unable to refill their blood pressure medication. For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in-between doctors or insurance plans.

Note to Editors

RefillGenie is a telehealth company that provides medication refill services to patients in 33 states across the USA. The company was founded by Dr. Stephen Kelly and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. RefillGenie's mission is to remove barriers to medication access and ensure patients can easily manage their health, even during times of uncertainty or transition. The company offers a user-friendly, text-based service with transparent pricing and direct communication with licensed physicians. While RefillGenie does not intend to replace primary care doctors, it serves as a temporary resource to bridge gaps in care and prevent complications from conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

