FCC Catalyst Market Revenue To Reach USD 3.9 Billion By 2031, Driven By Advancements In Refining Technologies Transparency Market Research Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC), a critical process in the petroleum-refining industry, is designed to convert heavy fractions into lighter hydrocarbon products inside a reactor. It is a major contributor to the production of gasoline.

The global FCC catalyst

is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2031, as gasoline demand continues to grow despite the electric vehicle (EV) boom. The market was valued at US$ 2.8 Bn in 2022. It is estimated to reach US$ 3.9 Bn by the end of 2031 , according to Transparency Market Research (TMR) , a leading global market research company.



FCC Catalyst Market Key Insights



High gasoline demand in India offering opportunities to vendors

Gasoline demand rebounding in China, North America, and gas-rich countries FCC catalysts to aid refineries increase their profits and maintain a positive bottom line

Strong Demand for Gasoline in Many Countries Positively Impacting Market Development

Gasoline demand is growing in many countries despite efforts to electrify the transportation sector. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) , India is expected to record a significant rise in gasoline consumption.

The agency's Oil 2024 Report stated that India's oil demand is forecast to grow more than any country other than China between 2023 and 2030. India's oil demand is projected to rise from 5.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023 to 6.7 million bpd by 2030 , a growth of 3.2% or 1.3 million bpd.

Gasoline demand is rebounding in China, North America, and gas-rich countries in Africa as a result of expected colder weather and lower prices. Such a scenario offers lucrative FCC

catalyst market

opportunities during the forecast period.

Rise in Focus on Profits and Maintaining Positive Bottom Lines in Refineries

Refineries across the globe are focused on increasing their profits and maintaining a positive bottom line in a competitive oil & gas sector. Additionally, growth in the adoption of EVs is likely to slow down the demand for gasoline in the near future. This prompts oil & gas vendors to maximize their revenues while gasoline demand is still strong. Fluctuating crude oil prices and changing regulatory requirements have also pressured refineries to optimize their operations and ensure positive financial performance. This heightened focus on profitability is ensuring positive market

demand.



FCC Catalyst Market Regional Insights



China and India to define the market scenario in Asia Pacific The market for FCC catalysts in India seems strong with high automotive fuel and naphtha sales

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The FCC catalyst market

dynamics in the region are diverse, with increased adoption of electric vehicles in China expected to put a major dent in gasoline demand growth in the near future and India's fuel demand hitting a new high in 2024 .

China accounted for nearly 60% of all new electric car registrations globally in 2023 , according to IEA. In addition to dominating global electric vehicle manufacturing, the country is likely to meet its ambitious EV adoption goal of 40% of vehicles sold by the year 2030 . Growth in EV demand is estimated to bring a slowdown in gasoline demand, hindering the FCC catalyst market size.

On the other hand, India is riding on higher automotive fuel and naphtha sales. According to the Indian Petroleum Ministry's report , Indian oil marketing companies sold 37.22 MMT of petrol during the 2023-24 fiscal, 6.4% higher than FY23. Such record petrol and diesel consumption on vehicles is augmenting the FCC catalyst market share in India.

