Singapore's Eventguru: Leading Arcade Machines & Carnival Games Rental

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1. Eventguru - Arcade machines & Carnival games Rental in Singapore

2. Eventguru - Arcade machines & Carnival games Rental in Singapore

3. Eventguru - Arcade machines & Carnival games Rental in Singapore

Eventguru specializes in providing a wide range of event rental services, including arcade games, carnival equipment, and other related services.

SINGAPORE, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eventguru, a leading event rental company based in Singapore, is proud to announce its comprehensive range of arcade machines and carnival game rentals, designed to elevate any event to a memorable experience. Located at MEGA @ Woodlands, 39 Woodlands Close #07-14, Singapore 737856, Eventguru operates Monday to Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM. Customers can reach the company via phone at +65 9179 1262 or email at ....Since its establishment in September 2008, Eventguru has provided a one-stop, hassle-free service for parties, events, and official functions. With 14 years of experience, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality entertainment solutions and exceptional customer service.Client TestimonialsCustomers consistently praise Eventguru for its professional and reliable service. Yvonne Lee shared her experience, stating, "Recently rent a unicorn bouncy castle from Eventguru for my son's birthday. The bouncy castle is very clean and spacious. My son and all his cousins like the bouncy castle so much. Will recommend to friend to rent from Eventguru and I will definitely rent again for future event." Similarly, Weijie Liu said, "I recently rented a bouncy castle from Eventguru for my child's birthday, and it was a fantastic experience! The castle was clean, safe, and a big hit with the kids. Eventguru's team was professional, punctual, and provided excellent service from start to finish. Highly recommend their services for any event!" Messy Hua, who hired Eventguru for a corporate event during the F1 race, commented, "We hired Eventguru for a corporate event during the F1 race, and it was a hit! Their sim racing setups were top-notch, and the team was professional and attentive. The customized branding added a special touch, making it a memorable experience for all attendees. Highly recommend Eventguru for any event looking to elevate the excitement and engagement level!"About EventguruEventguru specializes in providing a wide range of event rental services, including carnival equipment, arcade games Singapore and other related services. The company offers a variety of entertainment options, such as air cooler rentals, ball pits, bouncy castles, carnival food stalls, cash-grabbing machines, race simulators, and more. Eventguru also provides arts and crafts workshops, balloon decorations, instant photo booths, stage performers, and other services to create a comprehensive event experience.The team at Eventguru comprises skilled professionals with extensive experience in the carnival industry. The company's in-house event planning designers work tirelessly to ensure every event is tailored to the client's needs and exceeds expectations. Eventguru guarantees safety, quality, and value, making it a trusted choice for events ranging from large-scale corporate functions to intimate birthday parties.For more information about Eventguru's offerings or to schedule a consultation, visit the company's website

Eventguru

Eventguru - Arcade machines & Carnival games Rental

+65 9179 1262

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram