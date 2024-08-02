Afghan Government Implements 2,194 Development Projects In Past Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Aug 2 (IANS) Afghanistan's of has implemented 2,194 development projects across the country in the past one year, ministry spokesperson Abdul Rahman Habib has said.

The projects were implemented in the health, agriculture, transportation, and sectors, with job opportunities created for more than 300,000 people, Habib told a meeting held Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This year, we're considering more development plans," Habib said, adding that about 1,338 public utility projects worth 1.8 billion U.S. dollars are ongoing across the Central Asian country.

Since taking over power in August 2021, the Afghan caretaker government has initiated a number of development and infrastructure projects, including the reconstruction of airports, water canals, highways, and roads, and building solar power systems.