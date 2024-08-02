BAER Investors Have Opportunity To Join Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bridger disclosed in a July 1, 2024, SEC filing that, "In response to a comment letter from the staff of the [SEC], Company management has identified an error in the calculation of diluted EPS. The miscalculation affects the Company's previously issued audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its previously issued unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the 'Affected Financials') resulting from a miscalculation of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - diluted (the 'numerator') used in the determination of net income (loss) per common stock - diluted ('diluted EPS') and a difference in the weighted average common stock outstanding - diluted (the 'denominator') used in the determination of the shares outstanding for diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2023, the six months ended June 30, 2023, the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and for the year ended December 31, 2023. The error resulted in a misstatement of diluted EPS in each of the Affected Financials." The Company added that it plans to restate the impacted financial results as soon as possible.

