WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 2, 2024 -- As per Transparency Research (TMR), a leading global market research company, rise in cosmetic surgeries across the world is projected to propel the

facial injectables market growth

at a whopping 12.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 .

Penetration of Social Media Responsible for Bright Facial Injectables Market Outlook

Facial injectables are commonly used on nasolabial folds, cheekbones, and lips. For instance, dynamic wrinkles caused by different movements are minimized by injecting botulinum toxin, often known as Botox, into the face's muscles.

Rise in popularity of social media is a key factor fostering market expansion. A large percentage of the population that opts for cosmetic procedures that involve facial injectables consults an online source.

This tech savvy population, primarily the younger generation, is often exposed to information regarding such procedures on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Additionally, celebrity influencers are driving market progress.

Facial Injectables Market Key Insights



Growth in elderly population augmenting market dynamics Launch of new products by leading players augmenting market statistics



Robust Demand for Facial Injectables Among Elderly Population Boosting Facial Injectables Market Value

Dermal fillers often consist of hyaluronic acid, polylactic acid, or calcium hydroxylapatite; Botox is a neurotoxic protein. These treatments, which are administered by medical professionals, provide immediate results that usually last a few months to a year.

Growth in the elderly population and increase in popularity of cosmetic operations among the aging people are likely to propel the expansion of the facial injectables landscape.

A recent WHO report stated that one in six people in the world will be aged 60 years or above by 2030. The global population of people aged 60 years and older will double (2.1 billion) by 2050. The number of persons aged 80 years or older is expected to triple between 2020 and 2050 to reach 426 million.



Efforts by Key Players to Launch Injectables that Cater to Facial and Body Treatments Augmenting Facial Injectables Market Development

Prominent companies in the global facial injectables market are striving to create sophisticated fillers with enhanced characteristics.

In order to meet the needs and preferences of individual patients, they are introducing injectables with improved qualities, such as improved safety profiles, greater integration with tissues, and longer-lasting benefits.

In July 2024, the U.S. FDA approved a new indication for the anti-wrinkle injectable, which was first introduced in 2011 to treat moderate to severe wrinkles between the glabellar lines. This expansion makes the neurotoxin the only one that can simultaneously treat crow's feet and the upper forehead lines.

Facial Injectables Market Regional Insights

North America was the leading contributor to the market share in 2022. The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Growth in number of people opting for esthetic procedures to enhance physical appearances, surge in technological advancements, presence of well-established healthcare facilities, and significant presence of advanced medical spas and cosmetic surgery centers are propelling market development in the region.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons , cosmetic surgery procedures rose by 19.0% in 2022 as compared to that in 2019. Procedures related on the body, including liposuction, tummy tuck (abdominoplasty), and arm and lower body lifts dominated, with a 25% rise and 576,485 procedures in total in 2022.

