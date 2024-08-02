Egyptian, Saudi Fms Discuss Regional Escalations

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Aug 2 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed the "serious regional escalation in the past few days" during a phone call on Friday.

The escalation was attributed to Israel's "extremist policies" and "adopted assassination approach," according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The two ministers emphasized the importance of halting the ongoing escalation and urged major countries, particularly the United States, to fulfill their responsibilities and help stop the wave of violence.

Egypt is committed to continuing coordination and consultation with Saudi Arabia to address international and regional challenges, the statement added, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Saudi foreign minister affirmed ongoing cooperation with Egypt on regional issues to achieve the interests of both nations and ensure regional stability and security.