INS Tabar Joins Russian Navy Day Parade, Conducts Maritime Partnership Exercise With Russian Ship

After successful participation in the 328th Russian Navy Day Parade celebrations, Indian Navy's frontline frigate, INS Tabar has conducted Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the Russian Navy Ship Soobrazitelny two days back.



To participate in the Russian Day parade, the Indian Navy's frigate reached St. Petersburg on July 25 on a four day visit to Russia.

The two countries share warm bilateral relations and maritime co-operation that span diverse fields.



“The visit by INS Tabar aimed to strengthen this longstanding friendship and also explore newer avenues of bolstering the relationship between the two countries,” Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He also said that the Indian Navy Ship Tabar's participation in the 328th Russian Navy Day Parade and conduct of maritime patrol exercise marks a significant milestone in the maritime cooperation between India and Russia, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to maintain peace, stability and security in the region.



The exercise involved a series of complex naval manoeuvers, including communication drills, Search & Rescue tactics and Replenishment at Sea serials.

“Ships from both navies demonstrated high levels of professionalism and interoperability.”

The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with navies across the world.



It should be noted that the exercise conducted over two weeks after the visit of the prime minister, Narendra Modi. He along with Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.



The leaders reviewed the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest.