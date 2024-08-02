Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet Shines Again As India Beat Australia, End 52-Year Olympics Drought

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India secured a historic victory in their final Pool B match at the Paris Olympics, beating Australia 3-2 at Yves de Munoir Stadium, ending 52-year Hockey drought. Men in Blue secured all three points against the silver medalist's from the Tokyo Olympics three years ago thanks to Abhishek's opener(12') and Harmanpreet Singh's brace (13' & 32'). Although Kookaburras fought back to score twice through Thomason Craig (25') and Govers Blake(55'), India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh came up with some stunning saves to help his side create history.



It was India's first Olympic-win over Australia since 1972. The victory helped Criag Fulton-coached side to move to second spot in Pool B, with ten points to their name from five games. If Argentina fails to get the better of Belgium in the other match of the day, Men in Blue will advance to the quarterfinals as second-placed side from the pool and they will face third-placed team from Pool A, which will be either Germany or Great Britain.



Although it was Australia who came out all guns blazing in the early stages, Sreejesh stood firm to keep the score 0-0. India took the lead against the run of play in the 12th minute courtesy of a quick counter after a PC save from Sreejesh.

Abhishek's stunning back-hand shot was too good for Australia GK Andrew Charter. The 24-year-old had scored the opening goal against Belgium last time out in a similar style.



A minute later, captain Harmanpreet Singh doubled the lead with a powerfully struck PC to the bottom left corner of Aussie GK Andrew Charter. Ten minutes into the second quarter, the World No. 4 side earned a PC after a defensive mistake by India. Despite a poor injection, Kookaburras recovered quickly and Craig tucked in at the second post.



As the game progressed both the goalkeepers were called into action, with Harmanpreet's PC denied by Charter, while Craig's shot from open play was kicked out by Sreejesh. India began the second-half with a bang, restoring their two goal lead.



Once again, Sreejesh made a brilliant save before Men in blue earned a PC from the counter. Although Harmanpreet's effort was saved on the line by a player, after referral, a penalty stroke was awarded. The 28-year-old made no mistake, as he smashed home his sixth goal of the tournament.

Australia made the score 3-2 with just five minutes remaining after the referee awarded a penalty stroke as the ball hit Amit Rohidas' foot in front of the goal. Govers put the ball past Sreejesh to score his seventh goal of the tournament. Nevertheless, Fulton's men managed the game pretty well in the final stages to take all three points.



