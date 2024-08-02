Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla To Be India's 'Gaganyatri' To Space Station
Date
8/2/2024 10:27:13 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be India's prime gaganyatri to space station International Space Station
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated
MENAFN02082024007365015876ID1108510871
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.