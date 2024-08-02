عربي


Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla To Be India's 'Gaganyatri' To Space Station

8/2/2024 10:27:13 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be India's prime gaganyatri to space station International Space Station

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

Live Mint

