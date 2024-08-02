The Way To Happiness Association Of Tennessee Celebrates 9Th Annual Friendship Day In Nashville

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 2nd August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee celebrated its 9th annual Friendship Day event at the Church of Scientology in Nashville, bringing together dozens of attendees for a day filled with insightful discussions on friendship and happiness. The event, held on July 30, was a resounding success, offering a for participants to explore the value of genuine connections and the principles of living a happy life.







The celebration featured a special viewing of The Way to Happiness Public Service Announcements, highlighting key precepts from the book“The Way to Happiness,” authored by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. These PSAs emphasized essential values such as taking care of oneself, being competent, setting a good example, and being worthy of trust. The videos sparked meaningful conversations among attendees, encouraging them to reflect on their own lives and relationships.

Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology and a lead organizer of the event, expressed his enthusiasm for the day's proceedings.“Friendship Day is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and share the principles that make for a happier, more fulfilling life,” said Fesler.“The discussions we had today were both enlightening and inspiring, reminding us all of the importance of cultivating strong, positive relationships.”

As part of the day's activities, participants engaged in discussions and interactive sessions that explored various aspects of friendship and personal well-being. The event underscored the Association's commitment to promoting a message of hope and positive change in the community.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee has been a beacon of positivity and moral guidance, consistently providing valuable resources to individuals and families. The annual Friendship Day event has become a cherished tradition, offering a space for people to connect and learn from one another.

