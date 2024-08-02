Influence 100: The Rising Stars Of In-House Communications 2024

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - The Influence 100, PRovoke Media's annual report on the world's leading chief marketing and communications officers, has revealed 20 in-house communicators nominated as CCOs and CMOs of the future.



This year's Rising Stars have been identified by this year's Influence 100 cohort as well-positioned to be among tomorrow's most influential global chief communications officers, chief corporate affairs officers and chief marketing officers.



Several previous Rising Stars of previous years have now made it onto the global Influence 100 list, including Sandy Rodriguez, now global chief communications officer at McDonald's, and João Duarte, now Global Head of Communications at energy firm ContourGlobal.



The 2024 Rising Stars list includes is made up of 14 women and six men, 45% of whom are people of colour, including 20% who are Black. Eight of those on the list hail from the US, while seven are working in the UK, continental Europe and the Middle East and five are based in the Asia Pacific region.



Many of our Rising Stars are already in regional or specific discipline leadership roles within their function. Their responsibilities range from corporate and sustainability communications, to employee engagement, to public affairs and policy, to innovation and creativity.



The Rising Stars for 2024 are:



Addy Frederick, Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs , Admiral Group

Adite Khare, Head of Communications , Danube Group

Aliah Davis-McHenry, Executive Director, Global Corporate Marketing & Creative , Bristol Myers Squibb

Alice Carter, Head of Global Media , Lego

Arunima Malik, PR & Communications Manager , Vedanta

Brittany Randecker, Director Corporate & Financial Communications , AT&T

Ellie Bird, Communications Lead, UKI, Nordics, Israel & ME , Lime

Eloise Fanuli, Senior Media Relations Manager , Woolworths

Erin Styles, Public Affairs, Communications & PR Lead , Spotify

Grace Chiang, Head of Brand, PR & Communications , Endowus

Hans Trees, Global Head of External Engagement , Roche

Ilaria Luca, Global PR & Communications Manager , eToro

Jacqueline DeBuse, VP Communications , Target

Jenna Billings, Senior Manager, Communications & Media Relations , Moderna

John Rizzo, Head of Public Policy Communications , Nvidia

Lachlan Andrews, Head of Corporate & Internal Communications , Canva

Per Borgvall, Strategist & Team Leader, Corporate Communications Strategy, Development & Planning Team , Inter IKEA

Tiph Turpin, VP Global Employee Communications , Expedia

Tyler Spalding, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs; Global Head of Social Innovation , Paypal Yin Yin Tan, Corporate Communications Lead , Grab .

Also included in the Influence 100 are this year's Crossover Stars: PRovoke Media's annual 'Hall of Fame' for those communicators whose career trajectory has extended beyond communications and marketing into a broader leadership and C-Suite roles within their organisations. This year, these include for the first time previous Influence 100 members Clarice Coppetti, chief corporate affairs officer and interim CEO at Petrobras, and former Salesforce CMO Cristina Jones, now CEO of Black Girls Code.



The full Influence 100 report, with profiles of all 100 influencers, demographics, and insights including their budgets and main areas of spend, how they work with agencies, as well as how they are using AI and their views on DEI and ESG.



The report also includes the Influence 100's views on the PR agencies they most admire, how they think PR agencies need to evolve; the brands that have managed their reputations best and worst over the past year; and the political leaders who have communicated best, and worst, this year.