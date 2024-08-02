New Book“Kalu's Adventures: Dancing With The Enemy” Promotes Positive Attitude Amongst Young Boys And Girls

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW BERGEN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kalu's Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy by Alice Moma is a new fictional story that aims to promote a positive attitude towards one another and teaching young boys and girls how to overcome bullying with love and kindness. This is a timely reminder about the importance of treating everyone with kindness, despite who they are.The story follows the adventures of Kalu, a young boy who lives in a village where he is faced with an enemy. Instead of reacting with hostility, Kalu chooses to dance with his enemy, breaking down the barriers of hatred and forming a bond of friendship strengthened with love and kindness. Through this heartwarming tale, Moma hopes to instill in young readers the value of empathy and respect for others, regardless of their differences.In a world where division and conflict seem to be prevalent, Kalu's Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy serves as a powerful tool to teach children the importance of unity and acceptance. By introducing these concepts at an early age, the book aims to shape the minds of young readers and encourage them to embrace diversity, build positive relationships with those around them, and overcome negative actions with positive ones.Kalu's Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy is now available for purchase online. With its powerful message and engaging storyline, this book is a must-read for parents, teachers, and children alike. Let us join Kalu on his journey and learn the valuable lesson of dancing with our enemies. For more information, please visit the author's website or follow her on social media. Together, let us spread the message of love and acceptance through Kalu's Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy.You may purchase your copy through Amazon and Barnes & Noble . You may also check this link to know more about Kalu.About the Author:Alice Moma, originally from Africa and now a U.S. citizen, resides in Houston, Texas with her husband and has three grown children.She is active in her church ministries and enjoys reading and listening to uplifting worship music.Alice is a retired teacher with over 30 years of experience as a Special Education teacher in the Houston Independent School District. She has been recognized as Teacher of the Year and Employee of the Month a couple of times.Alice is passionate about writing stories that spark conversations between children and their parents, teachers, siblings and friends. Stories that promote positive character development among young boys and girls in various settings.Check out Alice's online presence via Facebook and Instagram.

