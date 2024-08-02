Johnny Prill's 'A Song For Grandma And Grandpa' Celebrates 20Th Anniversary As Official Song Of Grandparents Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Johnny PrillBAD AXE, MI, US, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Johnny Prill - It's been 20 years since the National Grandparents Day Council announced that Johnny Prill's heartwarming composition, "A Song for Grandma and Grandpa," would be the official song of National Grandparents Day.This year, as we celebrate the 20th anniversary, we reflect on the impact that this song has had on the holiday and the lives of grandparents and grandchildren across the nation.In 2004, the National Grandparents Day Council recognized the need for a song that would capture the love, appreciation, and special bond between grandparents and their grandchildren. After a nationwide search, they chose Johnny Prill's "A Song for Grandma and Grandpa" as the perfect anthem for the holiday. The song's lyrics and beautiful melody resonated with people of all ages, making it an instant hit."I am overwhelmed and humbled by the love and support this song has received over the years. When I wrote this song, I never imagined it would have such a special meaning for so many people," says Johnny Prill. "I am grateful to be able to honor and celebrate the love and bond between grandparents and their grandchildren through my music."Since then, "A Song for Grandma and Grandpa" has become a staple at National Grandparents Day celebrations, school programs , and family gatherings. This significant anniversary has been recognized by both United States Senator Debbie Stabenow and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.In celebration of this milestone, Johnny Prill will be releasing a special 20th anniversary edition of the song. The special edition of "A Song for Grandma and Grandpa" will feature new arrangements, giving the song a fresh and modern sound while still maintaining its heartfelt message. He will also be releasing a Spanish version of the song. It will be a wonderful addition, allowing even more families to connect with the song and its meaning. Both versions will be available for streaming on all major music platforms.As we celebrate the 20th anniversary, let us take a moment to appreciate and honor all grandparents. Whether it's through a phone call, a visit, or simply playing this beloved song, let us show our love and gratitude for the special role they play in our lives.For more information on "A Song for Grandma and Grandpa" which includes karaoke tracks and sheet music, visit Johnny Prill's website at .

