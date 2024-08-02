Himachal CM Visits Cloudburst-Hit Village; 47 Still Missing

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Aug 2 (IANS) With the death toll in monsoon mayhem rising to six and 47 still missing, Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Sukhu on Friday visited the cloudburst site in the Rampur area of Shimla district wherein 33 people, including eight schoolchildren, were reported missing.

He also reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Chief Minister consoled and comforted affected families and announced an immediate relief package.

"Each affected family will receive Rs 50,000 as immediate assistance and Rs 5,000 per month for three months for hiring rented accommodation," he said.

Additionally, the government would provide free essential items like ration, cooking gas, blankets and stoves.

"The government would extend comprehensive support to all affected families," Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister assured that financial assistance for rebuilding their houses would be announced shortly.

He directed the district administration to make alternative arrangements to ensure that displaced families do not face any further miseries and difficulties.

He also met with students from Government Senior Secondary School in Samej, whose eight classmates have been missing.

Students Rakhi and Kartik Thakur, both in Class VIII, informed the Chief Minister that their school had been completely damaged, and they were in shock.

He assured that the school building would be reconstructed in a much better and planned manner so that the children receive a good education in a better environment.

The Chief Minister also encouraged them to stay strong and support their families in this hour of grief.

Vimla Devi, a resident of Samej, recounted the horrific night of the cloudburst, with fear and panic all over the village.

The Chief Minister assured the government was with them in an hour of suffering.

"The government stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected people and will support the families during this challenging time. All the affected families were my family members, and I assure you that a relief package will be announced shortly," said Sukhu.

"I stand by you all and can understand well the pain of losing dear ones. I can share your grief but can't bring back your loved ones who have gone missing since the catastrophic incident."

The cloudburst has left 33 people missing in Samej, with 10 rescued. The calamity damaged 38 houses and two bridges in the village.

While interacting with the media in Samej, the Chief Minister said extensive losses, both to human lives and properties, have been reported due to heavy rains and cloudbursts in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts on Wednesday night.

He said five cloudbursts took place in these districts and caused widespread damage in these regions, adding that six persons have been reported dead and 47 still missing.

The CM said 14 motorable and pedestrian bridges, 115 houses, 23 cowsheds, 10 shops and three fish farms were damaged.

Sukhu also said that one national highway and five roads have been blocked due to heavy rainfall.

The Himachal Chief Minister said the government undertook rescue and relief operations on a war footing after getting the information about the cloudbursts and directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

He said that 55 stranded people had been evacuated. Efforts were on to trace the missing. He said the administration has been kept on alert to tackle it effectively.

The Public Works Department has been directed to open the closed roads on priority so that people do not face any inconvenience.