British Ambassador Pledges Continued Support In Fight Against Mine Threat In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, has expressed his deep condolences and pledged continued support in the fight against the mine threat following a mine explosion that injured four people in the village of Qizilhajili, Gazakh district, Azernews reports.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the injuries sustained by the employees of the State Border Service and ANAMA as a result of the mine explosion in Qizilhajili village. I wish them a speedy recovery," the ambassador stated in a post on X. "We will continue working with our Azerbaijani partners to combat the mine threat."

The incident occurred today in the village of Qizilhajili, which was recently returned to Azerbaijan as part of the delimitation agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on April 19, 2024. The mines, planted by the Armenian side, exploded, resulting in injuries to four individuals.