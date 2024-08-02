British Ambassador Pledges Continued Support In Fight Against Mine Threat In Azerbaijan
The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, has expressed
his deep condolences and pledged continued support in the fight
against the mine threat following a mine explosion that injured
four people in the village of Qizilhajili, Gazakh district,
Azernews reports.
"I am deeply saddened by the news of the injuries sustained by
the employees of the State Border Service and ANAMA as a result of
the mine explosion in Qizilhajili village. I wish them a speedy
recovery," the ambassador stated in a post on X. "We will continue
working with our Azerbaijani partners to combat the mine
threat."
The incident occurred today in the village of Qizilhajili, which
was recently returned to Azerbaijan as part of the delimitation
agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on April 19, 2024.
The mines, planted by the Armenian side, exploded, resulting in
injuries to four individuals.
