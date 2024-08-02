Turkiye's Exports Hit New Record In July
ISTANBUL, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Turkish exports reached USD 22.5 billion in July 2024, an increase of 13.8 percent compared to July, 2023, Minister of Trade Omer Bolat said Friday.
This figure hits a historical high level for the month, he added.
Sustainable and balanced foreign trade constitutes a key base in economy, he noted, elaborating that a drop in trade deficit contributes positively to the stability of total Economy and economic growth.
On January 2, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkiye made a record of exports in 2023 in the country's history reaching USD 255.8 billion, a rise of 0.6 percent compared with 2022. (end)
