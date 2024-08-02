Maternity & Personal Care Market Is Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% During 2021-2031 Global Industry Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The maternity & personal care size is estimated to reach $106.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The increase in the prevalence of related and personal care issues among people, such as hair loss, skin allergies, oral disorders, and others and the growing number of working women and their growing demand for comfortable maternity apparel and personal care items such as vitamins, creams, oils, and lotions drive the maternity & personal care market . However, a lack of awareness among many consumers regarding their skin and body type and high cost of organic personal care products are likely to hinder the market growth in the forecast period. On the other hand, a rise in disposable income of consumers and their zeal to try new products in the complete body care sector will present new growth opportunities for the global maternity & personal care market in the coming years.

According to the report, the global maternity & personal care industry was valued at $58.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $106.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The day wear segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on maternal apparel, the day wear segment contributed to the largest share of more than half of the global maternity & personal care market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the rising disposable income of consumers, their increasing spending capacity on fashion apparel, and their growing demand for comfortable outfits.

The skin care segment to maintain its leadership during the forecast period

Based on product category, the skin care segment grabbed the highest share of nearly one-third of the overall maternity & personal care market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is because millennials and GenZ population tend to spend more on beauty and skincare essentials. Also, the growing e-commerce, social media platforms, and blogs to promote new skincare brands are together responsible for the market growth.

Asia-Pacific to achieve the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global maternity & personal care market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to the rising consumer spending on beauty and personal care products and an increase in the penetration of beauty products in this region. However, the market in North America is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing product penetration, an increase in marketing initiatives, and rising per capita expenditure in the region.

Leading Market Players:

Edgewell Personal Care

Jubiliant Ingrevea

Kaya Ltd.

Unilever plc

Proctor & Gamble Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Amoralia

Mama Mio Inc.

Seraphine

Destination Maternity Corporation

Key Findings of the Study

Based on product category, the skin care segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Based on end user, the female segment accounted for the highest market share growth in 2021 and the children & infants segment is anticipated to generate the fastest growth during the forecast time

Based on maternal apparel, the daywear segment dominated the market share in 2021 and is predicted to show the fastest growth during the forecast years.

Based on personal care, the stretch marks minimizer segment had a dominant market share in 2021 and is also likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the online channel accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is predicted to have the fastest growth during the forecast years

Based on region, North America had the dominant market share in 2021, and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest growth during the forecast period.

