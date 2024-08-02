DXCM Investors Have Opportunity To Join Dexcom, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

DexCom, ("DexCom" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DXCM ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DexCom announced its second quarter on July 25, 2024, including revenue that failed to match analyst expectations. The Company's CEO stated, "While Dexcom advanced several key strategic initiatives in the second quarter, our execution did not meet our high standards. We have a unique opportunity to serve millions of more customers around the world with our differentiated product portfolio and we are taking action to improve our execution and best position ourselves for continued long-term growth."

