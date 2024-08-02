Consolidated Analytics Acquires Investor Claims Solutions (ICS) In Strategic Asset Acquisition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Analytics (CA) , a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage services and data analytics, is pleased to announce the successful of the assets of Investor Claim Solutions (ICS), a well-known firm specializing in investor claims solutions and loss analysis recovery. This strategic asset-based acquisition marks a significant expansion of Consolidated Analytics' service offerings, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of mortgage solutions.

Enhancing Service Capabilities

Acquiring ICS's assets will enhance Consolidated Analytics' existing investor claims solutions and loss analysis recovery capabilities. By incorporating ICS's established solutions, Consolidated Analytics aims to provide its clients, including mortgage servicers, investors, and financial institutions, with an even more robust suite of services. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to broaden our service offerings and deliver unparalleled value to our clients," said Arvin Wijay, CEO of Consolidated Analytics. "Our combined expertise and resources will enable us to offer more comprehensive and innovative solutions, ultimately helping our clients achieve greater success."

Expanding Market Reach

ICS has established itself as a trusted partner in the mortgage sector, known for its efficiency and accuracy in handling investor claims. By leveraging ICS's proprietary technologies and experienced team, Consolidated Analytics will enhance its ability to manage complex mortgage claims processes, including FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, FHLMC, MI, and loss analysis.

About Consolidated Analytics, Inc.

Consolidated Analytics is an end-to-end mortgage services platform that delivers value to clients in origination, servicing, and capital markets, from asset-level analysis to enterprise optimization. A leading provider of real estate valuation, risk management, and advisory services, our comprehensive suite of solutions encompasses due diligence, residential and commercial valuation, collateral risk assessment, and regulatory compliance, enabling our clients to stay ahead in today's dynamic market.

