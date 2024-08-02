Archers Battlefield Launches Durham Region’S First Archery & Ping Pong Venue In Pickering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PICKERING, Ontario, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archers Battlefield (AB) has announced the opening of the first Archery and Ping Pong facility in the Durham Region. Located at 1735 Bayly Street, Unit 16 in Pickering, the location will celebrate its official grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 2 at 11 a.m. EST.



Catering to individuals aged nine and up, the 8,500 square foot facility features thrilling archery games accommodating up to 20 players per session along with ping pong games suitable for up to six players per table. Their state-of-the-art equipment includes International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) approved ping pong tables and advanced archery equipment designed for all skill levels.

In addition to exhilarating activities, AB provides a modern and versatile space to host private events, birthday celebrations, and corporate gatherings. The venue is designed to foster a fun and welcoming atmosphere for any occasion. AB ensures a memorable experience combining precision and play.

Founded by Owner, Sumi Nageswaran, Director, Bavan Satkunanandan, and Operations Manager, Prakash Kandavel, AB was born out of a vision to address the community's need for diverse and engaging activities within the Durham Region. AB aims to become the go-to destination for individuals and families seeking a new and entertaining experience in a sophisticated environment.

“When planning Archers Battlefield, it was really important to create an exciting environment for individuals of all ages, specifically young adults,” says Nageswaran.“We saw a need in the Durham Region for more entertainment and we believe that Archers Battlefield is the perfect space to fill that gap while offering the perfect setting for outings and events. We're thrilled to offer the community a new and inviting space to play while enjoying time with friends, family, or colleagues."

Those interested can reserve time slots in advance or learn more at . For more information, reach out to ....

About Archers Battlefield

Archers Battlefield is an 8,500 square foot entertainment space that features archery, table tennis and rentals for private events, birthday celebrations and corporate gatherings. Archers Battlefield aims to provide a thrilling and sophisticated entertainment experience for individuals of all skill levels ages nine and up.