Probiotics Market To Surpass Market Valuation Of USD 119.88 Billion By 2031, Rise In Food Products To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Probiotics size was valued at around USD 62.53 Billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 67.22 Billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 119.88 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2024-2031).

Download a detailed overview:



Changing consumers' attitude and purchasing nature is significantly impacting the progress of probiotics market. More and more consumers are shifting their focus on functional beverages and foods or better digestive health benefits, device manufacturers are seeing huge opportunities to produce probiotic encouraged food products that deliver enhanced nutritional value. The market is also propelled by consumer awareness for avoiding hospital and healthcare charges. In 2022, the global probiotics market size was estimated at $119.88 Billion.

Increasing Use of Probiotics in Dry Meat Fermented Products to Augment Growth

The choice of technology to produce foods and beverages is mainly dependent on the uniformity of raw materials used, for instance, solid or liquid on the technique of production like unfermented or fermented. Probiotics have formerly been offered to ferment dairy products. Another trending use of probiotics is in fermented non-dairy foods like fruits, vegetables, and dry meat fermented products. A substitute personification of innovative food technology will add micro-encapsulated micro-organisms (probiotics) to non-fermented food products.

Personalized Nutrition and Precision Nutrition to Influence Probiotics Market over 4-5 years

The following are the key Probiotics Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Precision medicine and personalized nutrition are starting to impact the use areas of prebiotics and probiotics with increasing interest in variation of microbial signs of disease and health. The demand for prebiotics and probiotics in deviating product formats is majorly driving modernizations in quality assurance methods to measure viability, dose, and functional and structural integrity.

Waste Products of Food Processing to Serve Well as Prebiotic Source

Non-Dairy sources or probiotics and prebiotics give information about physiological functions in preventing and managing chronic disorders, hence nutraceuticals have lately progressed as potential markets. Prebiotics extraction from non-dairy bases is comparatively economic and can be easily adopted. During processing of foods like fruit skins and peels, the waste products can be used as promising prebiotics source and are regarded as 'SAFE' for human consumption. Hence, prebiotics from the non-dairy bases hold major influence on gut micro-bacteria and decrease the number of pathogenic bacteria.

Request Free Customization of this report:



Next-Generation Probiotics to Showcase Substantial Promises Over Next 10 years

The NGP or next-generation probiotics represent modernized group of useful bacteria that are at present experiencing R&D. the NGPs are specially designed not only for traditional uses as dietary supplements and food supplements, but also well-customized for pharmaceuticals uses. Studies say that in the next ten years, NGPs will present therapeutic promises in treating different chronic diseases. NGPs also will show abundant opportunities for customized therapies of probiotics, contribution in grouping therapies, dedicated in gene editing and synthetic biology, application in therapeutic settings, and targeted delivery techniques, offering numerous benefits over traditional ones.

Latest Headlines and Headlights

October 2023: Chr. Hansen, Danish bioscience producer has released its Istilos B infantis probiotic strain for enhanced gut barrier operation in the new borns and making a strong immune system.

July 2023: Danone introduces novel probiotic supplement (science-based) to aid breastfeeding experiences. The company used its specialization in research of breastmilk and breastfeeding to produce Almimama. It is a probiotic supplement that majorly helps to lessen the cases of mastitis.

October 2023: Nestlé announced its recent science-based improvement for early-life diet. The company lately produced Sinergity, a branded mixture that pools a certain probiotic with 6 (HMOs) human milk oligosaccharides. They efficiently support age-adapted infant development by showing associated health benefits.

April 2024: Yakult Honsha Company announced that the Yakult Vietnam Company's foreign subordinate commenced promoting and trading of Yakult Light, a less-calorie type of the fermented Yakult milk drink. They started selling from 1st April 1, 2024.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):



Next-Generation Sequencing to Hold Promises for Pharmaceutical Treatments in Future

Increasing research in NGPs holds greater promise for the development of pharma treatment and this is a speedily progressing domain. These speedy progressions and innovations in improved sequencing technologies, powerful technologies for bacterial genome editing, and bio-informatics solutions have flickered expanded interest in discovering novel probiotic pressures for biomedical uses. NGPs are set to present competency to target sorders and operate therapeutically equivalent to drugs.

Related Report:

Cyber Security Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website:



Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

+1 351-333-4748

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn