At Landslide-Ravaged Wayanad, Help Comes For Animals Too

(MENAFN- IANS) Wayanad, Aug 2 (IANS) Even as an over 1,500 personnel strong rescue team is working hard to save people for the last two days in landslide-hit Wayanad District of Kerala, the animal protection organisation, Humane Society International (HIS) India, is providing critical emergency relief to hundreds of animals affected by nature's fury.

Praveen Suresh, Manager of the disaster preparedness, relief and response department at HIS said,“A lot of animals are at risk in Wayanad's Mundakkayil and Chooralmala wards. The scope of destruction caused by the series of landslides is something we did not expect to see. We are working round-the-clock to provide relief to every animal in need. If anyone needs additional support for street, pet or other animals, we request them to reach out to us immediately.”

The landslide, which has left around 300 people dead and an equal number missing, has also resulted in hundreds of animals dying or getting trapped, stranded, injured and in desperate need of food and veterinary attention.

“We have deployed our disaster preparedness, response and relief team on the ground to aid collaborative relief efforts, which include emergency animal feed distribution, medical and veterinary supplies, as well as food rations, water, shelter for animals and protective gear for families that have been affected by the landslides and floods,” added Suresh.

The relief operation, which began late on Thursday evening, provided 100 kgs of feed to 18 cattle in Mundakkayil area.

The operations will expand over the next few days to provide aid to more animals in the other affected areas.

The organisation has been actively working in Wayanad to build a disaster-resilient district for both humans and animals.