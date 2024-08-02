5WPR Recognized As A Clutch Global Leader And Clutch Champion For Spring 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has been recognized as a 2024 Spring Global Award winner and a 2024 Spring Clutch Champion by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. This designation recognizes business service providers across the world for their expertise and honorees are selected based on their ability to deliver scores that are calculated according to client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.

"These recognitions are a testament to the excellent client work we've executed this past year on behalf of our client partners," said Michael O'Brien, 5WPR's Global CEO. "We are proud to be recognized as a leading service provider on a global scale."



Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past six consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers .

