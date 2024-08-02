Bitvm-Based Bitlayer Introduces Track Pack, Maximizing The Development Potential For Bitlayer Builders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitlayer, the first Layer 2 solution based on BitVM, is excited to announce the launch of the

Bitlayer

Track Pack , a comprehensive development and security toolkit co-developed by Bitlayer and community developers. This toolkit aims to help developers efficiently and securely bring Web3 ideas from inception to implementation.

The Bitlayer Track Pack is divided into three main modules: Boost Tools, Security, and Operation Support.

The Bitlayer Track Pack is divided into three main modules: Boost Tools, Security, and Operation Support. Each module is designed to address common issues faced by developers, such as scattered basic development resources, a lack of structured advanced development materials, and the absence of essential development infrastructure like professional browsers, data indexing services, and free MPC wallet management. Additionally, it provides security guidance and access to top-tier security service providers.

The Bitlayer Track Pack is designed to maximize the development potential of Bitlayer builders.

Boost Tools

Boost Tools will offer the following development and auxiliary tools:



Faucet : Quickly obtain Bitlayer testnet token

Explorer : Visualize Bitlayer on-chain transactions

Multisig Wallet : Ensure asset security through multi-signature The Graph : Quickly retrieve on-chain transactions

In addition, Bitlayer provides over ten commonly used data and wallet tools, which you can explore by clicking this link:

Security

The Security module will offer the following three tools to ensure the optimal protection of your project's assets and data within the Bitlayer ecosystem:



Dapp Security Manual : Step-by-step guidance to achieve stronger security measures

Bitlayer Security Network:

Access services from top-tier security audit companies Open Source Security Testing Tools : Free preliminary checks of contract code to prevent potential issues

Operation Supports

Operation Supports aims to provide comprehensive ecosystem support in funding, market operations, and project growth:



Ready Player One Incentive Program : Distributes incentives worth over $50 million to outstanding protocols and teams deployed on the Bitlayer mainnet. You can apply by submitting your project information through the Ready Player Grant program.

Operational and Marketing Resources : Includes popular rankings, DApp center, user center, and more. Ecosystem Growth Activities : Includes events like Mining Gala, The Voice of Bitlayer, global cryptocurrency conferences, and more.

Through the Bitlayer Track Pack, developers can not only conduct project development efficiently and securely but also receive comprehensive support, including grants and operational assistance, to help them succeed within the Bitlayer ecosystem. We look forward to collaborating with developers to make history in the Bitcoin world together.

About Bitlayer

Bitlayer is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 solution based on BitVM that provides a security-equivalent layer. The core goal of Bitlayer is to address the trade-off between security and Turing completeness in Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions through cryptographic innovation and blockchain engineering.

Bitlayer is dedicated to becoming the computation layer for Bitcoin, aiming to introduce ultra-scaling capabilities while inheriting Bitcoin's security, and offering users a high-throughput, low-cost transaction experience.

Stay updated with Bitlayer through the following channels:

