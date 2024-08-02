CORA Services To Host Love In Action Celebration Honoring Those Who Embody The Spirit And Compassion Of Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Preston Elliot, Steve Morrison and the crew at WMMR's Preston & Steve Show receive the 2023 Love in Action Award from CORA Services.

Senator Vincent Hughes accepts the 2023 Love in Action Award from CORA's Former Board Chair, John Coyle and CORA's President & CEO, AnnMarie McDowell

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson speak at the 2022 Love in Action Celebration.

CORA recognizes those who have dedicated their time, talent and resources to transforming communities and effecting positive change that inspires others to act.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CORA Services is delighted to announce its annual Love in Action Celebration , scheduled for Thursday, November 21st, at the Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia. This cherished event serves as a fundraiser supporting CORA's mission to empower children, young people, and families to thrive through quality and compassionate service.

Each year CORA recognizes individuals or organizations who have selflessly dedicated their time, talent, voice, and resources to empowering families, transforming communities, and effecting positive and lasting change that inspires others to act. Each Honoree embodies the values of our Foundress, Sister Charity, by living the words 'Love in Action' every day through their ongoing commitment and service to our community.

“The Love in Action Celebration is a premier occasion that brings together community leaders, supporters, and friends of CORA to honor and recognize those who have demonstrated exceptional quality and compassionate service to others,” said CORA's President & CEO, AnnMarie McDowell.“This year, we are proud to present the Love in Action Award to individuals and organizations who embody this spirit of compassion and service.”

The 2024 Love in Action Award Honorees are AmeriHealth Caritas, Philadelphia Police Commissioner, Kevin Bethel, Odd Fellows, and LIAU-Local 57 Business Manager, Esteban Vera, Jr. Former President of the Plumbers Union Local 690, Steve Keenan, will receive the 2024 Legacy Award. Past recipients of the Love in Action Award include Rob McElhenney and the McElhenney Family, Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Preston & Steve Show, and the Sisters of the Good Shepherd, to name a few.

Event Details:

.Date: Thursday, November 21st

.Time: 7:00 PM

.Venue: Bellevue Hotel, 200 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

Tickets and Sponsorships:

Tickets and sponsorship packages are now available for purchase. By purchasing a ticket or sponsorship, you will play a vital role in supporting CORA's ongoing efforts to provide essential services to children, young people, and families in need. For more information or to purchase a ticket, please visit our website .

All donations raised from the Love in Action Celebration will directly benefit CORA Services' comprehensive programs, which include counseling, education, mediation, youth development and other support services designed to help our community members thrive. Join CORA for an unforgettable evening of celebration, inspiration, and community. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve.

About CORA Services:

CORA Services, a nonprofit organization headquartered in the Fox Chase section of Northeast Philadelphia, exists to help children, youth and families experiencing academic, emotional, or social challenges. CORA provides comprehensive professional services focused on prevention, intervention, remediation, and referral assistance. In partnership with more than 250 schools throughout Philadelphia and Camden, CORA provides counseling, education, occupational therapy, speech and language services, student assistance programs, psychology services and truancy services. CORA also offers individual and family counseling, mental health treatment, substance use services, teen/young adult pregnancy services, intensive prevention services, early intervention, after-school and summer programs, and early childhood education. For more information, visit .

Jen Darley

CORA Services



