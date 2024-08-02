TORSH Partners With Early Learning Coalition Of Northwest Florida To Streamline Coaching & Enhance Early Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORSH Talent operationalizes early coaching processes, empowering educators to improve practice and drive positive outcomes for children and families.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TORSH, Inc., a leading educational provider, is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with the Early Learning Center of Northwest Florida (ELCNWF). Through this partnership, ELCNWF will streamline their coaching processes in child care centers, focusing the mentor-mentee relationship on effective classroom strategies, access to resources, and quick and effective information sharing. By investing in improving this process, the coalition moves closer to achieving its vision to ensure all children receive world-class early education preparing them for kindergarten.ELCNWF selected TORSH Talent, an innovative professional development and coaching platform for early learning professionals, in order to improve the efficiency and impact of their early learning educator coaching process.TORSH Talent has initiatives specifically targeting early learning through their technology solutions, aiming to improve educational outcomes for young children and can be particularly beneficial for early learning environments in several ways:1.Observation and Feedback: Early childhood educators can record their interactions with children and receive feedback from ELCNWF mentors and coaches. This helps in refining teaching strategies to better support the developmental needs of young children.2.Professional Development: The platform provides access to professional development resources tailored for early childhood educators. This includes training modules, best practices, and instructional strategies that are essential for fostering a high-quality early learning environment.3.Collaboration: TORSH Talent facilitates collaboration among early learning educators. Teachers can share videos and resources with their peers, participate in discussions, and learn from each other's experiences.4.Documentation and Assessment: The platform allows early learning educators to document and assess children's progress over time. This can be particularly useful for early childhood education where continuous observation and assessment are crucial for understanding and supporting each child's development.5.Parental Involvement: Torsh's solutions can also enhance parental involvement by sharing selected classroom videos and progress reports with parents, helping them stay informed about their child's learning journey.“The ELCNWF offers coaching to early learning educators which is a key element of high-quality professional development,” said Suzan Gage, Executive Director of ELCNWF.“By streamlining our internal processes, our coaches are able to shift their collective focus to in-class instruction, which helps to positively impact child outcomes.”Courtney Williams, Founder & CEO of TORSH, expressed,“Our team is honored to serve such an important mission in partnership with the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida. Modern technology and data analysis offers so much potential to improve children's lives, by improving the quality and impact of the educators who serve them.”By using TORSH's technology, early learning centers and educators can create a more effective and collaborative environment, ultimately improving the quality of early childhood education.About TORSH, Inc.TORSH, a New Orleans-based education technology company, is dedicated to improving childhood outcomes by increasing educator instructional effectiveness. TORSH Talent, an online coaching and professional learning platform, enables organizations to support educator growth through the entire development cycle of observation, assessment, goal setting, feedback, and coaching. Learn more by visiting torsh .About the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest FloridaThe Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida are the behind-the-scenes team ensuring young children in Northwest Florida have access to affordable, high-quality early learning experiences. We envision a Northwest Florida where all children receive world-class early education and care, thereby being fully prepared to learn upon entering kindergarten. We offer a variety of programs and supports, including Voluntary PreKindergarten (VPK), Mental Health Services, Child Development Screenings, and more. Learn more by visiting elcnwf .

