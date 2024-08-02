Yashoda Rajahmundry Medical Center Restores Health Of A 60-Year-Old With Rare Blood Disorder

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rajahmundry, India - July 22, 2024: Mrs. S, a 60-year-old resident of Pithapuram, East Godavari District, found hope and healing at Yashoda Rajahmundry Medical Center after battling a rare blood disorder that left her debilitated and uncertain of her future.

Mrs. Padmavathi's journey began with alarming symptoms including severe headaches, dizziness, and tingling and numbness in her extremities. Concerned about her condition and unsure of where to turn, she sought medical assistance from various physicians and specialists in Rajahmundry. Despite her efforts, relief remained elusive until she was referred to Dr. Karuna Kumar, a distinguished Hematologist and Senior Consultant at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad.

Under the expert care of Dr. Karuna Kumar, MD, DNB, a renowned Hematologist and Senior Consultant at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad, Mrs. Padmavathi's journey from illness to recovery began. Dr. Kumar, leading the team at Rajahmundry Medical Center, devised a comprehensive treatment plan that addressed the rare blood disorder without the need for hospitalization.

"We are thrilled to have played a role in Mrs. Padmavathi's journey to recovery," expressed Dr. Kumar. "Her case presented unique challenges, but with dedication and personalized care, we were able to achieve remarkable results."

After one month of diligent treatment, Mrs. Padmavathi experienced a significant improvement in her health. Today, she is leading a stable and normal lifestyle, free from the symptoms that once plagued her.

Mrs. Padmavathi's success story serves as a beacon of hope for patients facing similar medical challenges. It underscores the commitment of Yashoda Rajahmundry Medical Center to providing exceptional healthcare and restoring the health and well-being of its patients.

About Yashoda Group

Yashoda Group of Hospitals has been providing quality healthcare for 3 decades for people with diverse medical needs. Under astute leadership and strong management, Yashoda Group of Hospitals has evolved as a centre of excellence in medicine providing the highest quality standards of medical treatment. Guided by the needs of patients and delivered by perfectly combined revolutionary technology even for rare and complex procedures, the Yashoda Group hosts medical expertise and advanced procedures by offering sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic care in virtually every specialty and subspecialty of medicine and surgery. Yashoda Hospital,Hyderabad has 4 independent hospitals in Somajiguda, Secunderbad, Malakpet and Hitech city with 4000 beds. With a constant and relentless emphasis on quality, excellence in service, empathy, Yashoda Group provides world-class healthcare services at affordable costs.





Company :-yashoda

User :- hospitals

Email :...

Url :-