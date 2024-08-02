POLARIS 2025 RZR PRO LINEUP DELIVERS BOLD STYLE AND REFINED FIT & FINISH WITH UNPARALLELED PERFORMANCE & TECHNOLOGY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Pro Lineup Offers Riders the Toughest RZR While Delivering Revived Styling, a Refined Rider Experience and Relentless Race-Proven Durability

Upgrades Include Return of Iconic RZR Fang Lighting, New Fresh Cabin Air Intakes and Cab Radiator Deflectors, Refined Dash and Storage, Plus Industry-First Heated and Vented Seats

Polaris Off Road , the leader in innovation, today announces the redefined 2025 RZR Pro lineup, featuring the race-inspired toughness of RZR Pro R, wide open RZR Pro S (formerly Turbo R) and fast paced RZR Pro XP trail machine. Elevating these dominant vehicles with unparalleled performance even further, this RZR Pro lineup showcases revitalized RZR styling and bold, refined fit and finish to deliver an exceptional rider experience. The result is an uncompromising lineup of vehicles-the most durable, versatile, capable, and stylish RZR vehicles on the market.

"With the 2025 RZR Pro lineup, we're continuing to improve the rider experience and push the boundaries of style and performance," said Reid Wilson, Vice President and General Manager of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles. "This lineup is an example of our relentless attention to detail and our commitment to delivering the very best to our customers by enhancing every aspect of the RZR experience."



The RZR Pro lineup delivers riders the best of the best. It redefines what premium means for performance side-by-sides, while still delivering groundbreaking levels of power, strength, and control. The 2025 RZR Pro R, Pro S, and Pro XP feature an all-new patent pending fresh cabin air intakes that force fresh air into the cab as you drive. Working with the radiator deflectors, the dual hood scoops more effectively manage airflow, reducing overall cabin temperature for improved rider comfort. Additionally, all three models feature a commanding look that demands respect in the desert and on the trail, highlighted by the return of the iconic RZR Fang Lighting.

The new lighting's sharp design and dynamic up-and-down animation exudes the fierce attitude that RZR has long been known for.

In response to consumer feedback, the RZR Pro lineup now features a refined interior, meticulously designed to enhance comfort and convenience for the rider. This includes an upgraded dash with optimized touch points that bring the vehicle controls to the rider's fingertips. Riders can easily map routes on RIDE COMMAND and switch tunes without taking their focus off the terrain. Additionally, convenient and accessible storage options allow riders to stow valuables easily and securely. Meanwhile, new solid doors, with a double latch and door seal, shrug off more dust, water and other elements when out on the trail or in the dunes. The entire lineup also received upgraded seating with enhanced contouring for comfort. Additionally, the RZR Pro R received a new dual retractor harness that mounts above and behind the seat for easier retracting and enables riders to quickly fine-tune the fit before taming the trail. Finally, the top-tier Ultimate trims also receive new Rockford Fosgate® Stage 4 Audio with 10" subwoofer and new front and rear speakers, delivering powerful, clear sound that enhances riders' off-road experience with immersive audio.

RZR Pro R

As an off-road beast that is champion of the desert, the RZR Pro R delivers heart-pounding performance, with toughness proven through the winning track record of its race variant from SCORE to DAKAR.

Fueled by the ProStar Fury 2.0 naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine that seamlessly puts out 225HP, the RZR Pro R unleashes relentless power through intense dune and desert terrain. With a 74" stance and 104.5" wheelbase for maximum stability, MaxLink suspension with 29" of usable travel that absorbs whoops, and a rear toe link to keep the machine grounded and tracking, the RZR Pro R delivers precise control. Additionally, the DYNAMIX DV semi-active suspension automatically adjusts shocks to the terrain, allowing it to conquer it all. Pro Performance True 4WD with driver-selectable modes allows riders to seamlessly adapt traction to changing conditions, optimizing performance and enabling them to tame the terrain.

The 2025 RZR Pro R lineup will feature exclusive Pro R badging, adding a distinctive touch that elevates the design even further. Additionally, the top-of-the-line RZR Pro R Ultimate trim will receive 15" wheels and stylish color-matched beadlock rims, plus the industry's first heated and vented seats, providing an enhanced comfort on hot and cool days. Finally, the new 2025 RZR Pro R Sport trim provides all the same refinements while being offered at a lower price-point across both two- and four-passenger vehicles, giving riders unparalleled performance at an unbeatable value.

The RZR Pro R Sport trim will be available in Storm Grey with Blue, while the Ultimate trim will be available in Super Graphite, Black Crystal with Shadow Bronze, and Black Crystal with Radiant Green.

RZR Pro S

The RZR Pro S-formerly Turbo R-delivers nimble handling, dependable stability, and unmatched agility. With the 2025 updates like bold RZR Fang Lighting, a refined interior, and new fresh cabin air intakes for increased comfort, riders can experience pure exhilaration on rugged, wide-open terrain at an unbeatable value.

The Pro S lineup unleashes a 181 HP turbocharged engine and touts an optimized 74" width and 96" wheelbase that delivers the ultimate balance of stability and agility for high performance on twisty terrain. From braking to wide-open throttle, a Pro S CVT transmission flawlessly handles varying desert terrain. It automatically adjusts to changing trail conditions, delivering consistent control. Riders can push the vehicle's capabilities further with fast on-demand AWD that anticipates driver needs as they brave challenging terrain-whether muddy, snowy, rocky, or uphill-delivering instant traction to keep the vehicle grounded and chasing thrills.

New for 2025, the RZR Pro S mid-level Premium trim will now be equipped with Polaris' industry-leading RIDE COMMAND system, plus a rear camera providing enhanced visibility. This advanced technology offers a seven-inch touchscreen display and makes riders more confident with GPS navigation and group ride tracking that works without cell signal to keep riders connected and on course. These value-added components, along with the enhanced vehicle aesthetics and lower pricing across both Sport and Premium trims, deliver incredible value to riders.

For 2025, the Sport trim is available in Storm Grey, the Premium trim in Zenith Blue with Orange Burst, and the Ultimate trim in Onyx Black, Moss Green, and Zenith Blue with Orange Burst.

RZR Pro XP

Experience next-level exhilaration with cutting-edge features on the RZR Pro XP, designed to conquer tight terrain, including narrow wooded trails and windy forest paths. The bold new design of the 2025 RZR Pro XP provides more style and performance to take on the off-road confidently.

For 2025, the RZR Pro XP model is equipped with a new lower low gear, thanks to receiving the Pro S (formerly Turbo R) transmission that makes it easier to modulate speed on grueling uphill climbs, enabling riders to confidently conquer ascents on rocky or technical terrain. Similarly to the RZR Pro S, the 2025 Pro XP Premium model now receives the industry-leading RIDE COMMAND system with 7" display.

With unbeatable trail performance, the 181HP turbocharged engine unleashes peak power within the 20- to 50-mph range, optimizing corner-to-corner performance. Narrow trails become a playground for the RZR Pro XP, with a 64" width and 96" wheelbase that delivers the ultimate balance of razor-sharp agility and dependable stability for high performance on tight terrain. From braking to cornering, a Pro XP CVT transmission flawlessly handles abrupt trail transitions, while the fast on-demand AWD anticipates driver needs in different terrain and delivers instant traction.

Also boasting refreshed colors and graphics across its lineup, the RZR Pro XP Sport trim is available in Storm Grey, while the Premium trim will come in Zenith Blue, and the Ultimate is offered in Onyx Black, Moss Green, and Zenith Blue. All of this comes at an exceptional value to riders, with price reductions across both the two and four-passenger Sport trim and the four-passenger Premium and Ultimate trims.

Accessories

To accompany the 2025 RZR Pro lineup, Polaris also introduced over 120 new accessories designed to enhance, protect, and customize riders' vehicles. These new options allow riders to uniquely upfit their vehicles for various riding terrains. Highlights include updated rock slider & bumper designs with six color customization options, Rockford Fosgate® Stage 1-6 audio kits with a new active bass control knob and armrest pads & a roof liner from new partner GatorStep®. Additionally,improvements to the upper door sealing and windshields, plus a new flat rear panel design, provide added comfort to elevate the overall riding experience.

Trim and Pricing Breakdown

The 2025 RZR Pro R, Pro S, and Pro XP will be available in both 2-seat and 4-seat configurations, with the Pro S and Pro XP coming in three trim options, Sport, Premium, and Ultimate, while the Pro R will be available in Sport and Ultimate trims. All RZR Pro models will begin shipping to dealers in August 2024.

RZR Pro R Sport : Starting at $34,999/$43,999 (CAN)

RZR Pro R Ultimate: Starting at $42,999/$52,999 (CAN)

RZR Pro S Sport: Starting at $26,999/$32,999 (CAN)

RZR Pro S Premium: Starting at $30,999/$38,499 (CAN)

RZR Pro S Ultimate: Starting at $36,999/$45,799 (CAN)

RZR Pro XP Sport: Starting at $23,999/$28,999 (CAN)

RZR Pro XP Premium: Starting at $27,999/$34,499 (CAN)

RZR Pro XP Ultimate: Starting at $33,999/$40,999 (CAN)

