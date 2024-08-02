CHERRY XTRFY Launch Top-Performing M64 And M68 Wireless Gaming Mice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Sixth generation of CHERRY XTRFY mice with state-of-the-art wireless 8K in the Pro models now available

Unique designs for improved grip and control, lower weight and higher performance Available with ergonomic or symmetrical shape



KENOSHA, Wis. and AUERBACH I.D.OPF., GERMANY, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHERRY XTRFY, the specialist for high-quality gaming accessories, is now launching its new series of wireless gaming mice. The ergonomic M64 and the symmetrical M68 offer better grip and control, lower weight and higher performance. Both models are available in Pro versions with an 8000 Hz polling rate.









CHERRY XTRFY M64 & M68 Gaming Mouse Series | Image: CHERRY

Evolving from previous models – XTRFY's best-selling M4 as well as the innovative M8 mouse – CHERRY XTRFY made the M64 and M68 based on input received from professional players, reviewers and the gaming community over the past years. The result is two brand new mouse shapes and new, leading technology.

Ultra-fast 8K wireless performance

With the 8K wireless technology featured in the Pro models, the mice report to the computer every 0.125 milliseconds and send up to eight times more data than a standard 1000 Hz gaming mouse, making cursor movements smoother and enabling the computer to respond faster to every click. According to external testing carried out in May, the M64 Pro Wireless has“the lowest click latency of any wireless mouse on the market, and also the most consistent.”









CHERRY XTRFY M64 Pro Wireless | Image: CHERRY

M64 Wireless & M64 Pro Wireless: Aiming for the perfect ergonomic shape

As an evolution of the popular XTRFY M4, the M64 is the option for gamers who prefer an ergonomic form factor. The new design is reinvented for an even better grip, with adjusted side curvature, button grooves and an ultra-low front, which allows the user to move their fingers closer to the mousepad for enhanced control in every swipe.

Gamers can choose between the standard M64 Wireless with a 1000 Hz polling rate or the M64 Pro Wireless with ultra-fast 8000 Hz technology. Despite being wireless, carrying a battery and featuring a hole-free chassis, both models are extremely lightweight, weighing in at just 53 and 55 grams respectively.









CHERRY XTRFY M68 Pro Wireless| Image: CHERRY

M68 Wireless & M68 Pro Wireless: Unique symmetrical design

Based on the theory that lower button height increases control and precision, XTRFY first introduced the ultra-low front with its M8 mouse in 2022. Evolving from the M8, the M68 features a symmetrical shape with a low front, but with several adjustments made to the design. Shaped by feedback from players, the M68 has a new size, redesigned curvature, and the low button height is enhanced further by added comfort grooves, improving grip and accuracy.

In terms of technology, the M64 Wireless and M68 Wireless share the same components and specifications, and both are available in standard 1000 Hz as well as 8000 Hz Pro models.

Prices and availability

The M64 and M68 Wireless Mice are now available at Amazon in both Black and White. Each model comes in two versions:

M64 Wireless : $99.99 (Standard) / $139.99 (Pro)

M68 Wireless : $99.99 (Standard) / $139.99 (Pro)

Images and detailed data sheets are available for download here .

About Cherry

Cherry SE is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, esports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and operates production facilities in Auerbach (Germany), Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

More information is available at and

