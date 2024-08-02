Over 300K Ha Of Farmland Put Back Into Operation Following Demining

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sappers have completed demining of over 310,000 hectares of Ukrainian farmland, allowing for the return of those areas into agricultural use.

This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal during today's meeting, Ukrinform reports with reference to his Telegram channel.

"Regarding farmland demining, 310,000 hectares have already been surveyed, demined, and returned to agri use. This is an incredible job, for which we are grateful to our sappers," he said.

Shmyhal recalled that the government had allocated UAH 3.5 billion for the humanitarian demining project. According to the head of government, 47 mine action operators and more than 2,200 sappers are already involved in the effort.

"There are 109 demining machines available, another 68 have been contracted. Our task is to once again start using all farmland we have as soon as possible," the head of government said.

Also, the government continues to support land reclamation for the agricultural industry development. This year alone, the government allocated UAH 200 million for the relevant measures.

"We build and restore reclamation systems on an area of ​​up to 8,000 hectares. This helps us increase yields and provides additional investments from the farmers themselves," he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) will explore participation in humanitarian demining projects, as well as their co-financing.

Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko/Facebook