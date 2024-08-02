ODW Logistics Supports Pelotonia’S Mission To End Cancer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ODW Logistics provides logistics and in support of Aug. 3 and 4 Pelotonia Ride Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics , a fast-growing national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions, today announced the company's support for the Pelotonia Ride Weekend, which will take place August 3-4. Over the past seven years, ODW has supported the organization with inventory management and the transportation of bicycles for dedicated riders.



“It's been rewarding to provide a helping hand for this great cause and donate our time and resources to help manage inventory and the transportation of bicycles,” said John Ness, CEO of ODW Logistics.“We are proud to support this important cause and look forward to another successful year supporting Pelotonia.”

Last year, ODW supported Pelotonia's One Goal for cancer research and funding at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James). This year, the organization continues this initiative through its tradition of providing operational support alongside funding partners, allowing it to direct 100 percent of every participant-raised dollar to innovative cancer search at OSUCCC - James.

Since 2009, Pelotonia has raised more than $295 million for innovative cancer research at the OSUCCC - James, including The Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology. A total of 7,000 riders, 3,000 volunteers, and numerous spectators are expected to participate in Ride Weekend 2024.

“Thousands of people look forward to the Pelotonia Ride Weekend experience each year,” said Joe Apgar, Pelotonia CEO.“The logistics of this event are complex, and we are grateful to ODW Logistics for their annual support to make it successful. Our partnership with ODW Logistics enables us to make every touchpoint throughout Ride Weekend meaningful for the Pelotonia community, and we appreciate their ongoing commitment to our mission of ending cancer.”

To learn more about ODW Logistics' strategic third-party logistics (3PL) solutions, services, and work with Pelotonia, visit .

