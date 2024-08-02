Emily Taradash Launches Innovative Wingwoman Coaching Services For Singles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dating Wingwoman Coach Emily Taradash

Professional Coach and Comedian Offers Support for Modern Dating Challenges

- Emily Taradash

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Emily Taradash, an award-winning professional theatre artist and comedian turned relationship coach, is excited to announce the launch of her newest service, Wingwoman Coaching . Her innovative approach to dating support helps singles navigate the complex world of modern dating with confidence and humor-from the perspective of a happily married woman who knows first-hand the challenges of being single in a tech-driven world.

"Dating should be fun, not another job. If it's starting to feel like a heavy lift, maybe it's time to outsource that work to a wingwoman," says Emily Taradash. "I delight in helping frustrated singles see dating with fresh eyes, so they can have fun, feel confident in their own skin, and ultimately, fall in love."

Emily Taradash's Wingwoman Coaching offers comprehensive support along the journey, including personalized dating strategies, real-time support through Voxer and compassionate guidance for those struggling with the many challenges of dating apps. Her unique approach is rooted in her own experience of being ghosted by a sushi chef and subsequently meeting her husband "in the wild" after a period of healing and self-discovery.

With a background in theatre and stand-up comedy, Emily brings a blend of mirth and good humor to her coaching everyday. She believes that the path to true love begins with self-awareness and identifying the traits and values desired in a partner before meeting in real life. Her coaching helps clients delete their dating apps and focus on building authentic connections.

"Romance isn't dead, but we have to know and like ourselves enough to show up authentically," says Emily. "Even if you've been divorced or epically ghosted in the past, it's not the end of the road for your love life if you don't want it to be."

Emily's Wingwoman Coaching is designed to be a supportive and judgment-free space for singles. Her VIPs enjoy direct SMS access to her during and after dates for a thorough debrief on what's next.

For more information about Emily Taradash and her Wingwoman Coaching services, please visit her site .

About Emily Taradash Coaching LLC

Emily Taradash Coaching LLC was founded by Emily Taradash, a professional dating Wingwoman, relationship coach and stand-up comic. Emily helps singles prepare for long-term partnerships by showing them how to feel more relaxed, fun and confident on dates. She is passionate about infusing joy and authenticity into the dating process, helping clients find true love in real life so they can delete their dating apps.



Heather Burgett

The Burgett Group

email us here