1TCC® Welcomes Scott Wine As Board Advisor

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1TCC®, the leading supply chain and inventory optimization platform, announced the addition of Scott Wine as a Board Advisor. Scott's wealth of expertise and strategic insights of global business's best practices will keep 1TCC delivering capital-efficient supply chainsTM to clients, worldwide.Until recently Scott served as the Chief Executive Officer of CNH Industrial N.V. He brings an exceptional track record as a proven leader, with considerable experience both guiding a variety of international industries and conducting extensive mergers and acquisitions activity in the U.S., Europe and Asia.Previously Scott was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Inc., joining as CEO in 2008 and being named Chairman in 2013. During his tenure Polaris more than tripled revenues, doubled EPS, grew both market capitalization and share price by over 500%, and entered the Fortune 500. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions of ascending authority at Honeywell, Danaher Corporation and United Technologies.Scott received an Economics degree from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1989 and served as a Naval Supply Officer until 1996. He holds an MBA from the University of Maryland, College Park. Scott serves on the boards of US Bancorp., and the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation.Says Sanjay Bonde, 1TCC Chairman and CEO,“I cannot be more delighted to welcome Scott Wine to 1TCC. His wealth of experience, knowledge of the corporate world, and deep understanding of global business best practices will help us provide our clients with the most capital efficient supply chains.”Says Scott Wine,“I am impressed with 1TCC and the outcomes it can deliver for large corporations in driving a lean and capital efficient business model. I am pleased to join this journey with Sanjay and this experienced and accomplished team."About 1TCC®1TCC® delivers capital-efficient supply chains in an integrated supply chain technology platform. TCC's Capital as a Service (CaaSTM) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services and operational excellence. 1TCC recently announced their partnership with SAP .For more information visit us: | LinkedIn

